A Renovated and Furnished 2bhk Apartment in Pune

Capt. Abhay Nimbalkar’s old apartment on Bund Garden Road in Pune once belonged to his grandfather, and holds many happy memories for him. But over time, it had become outdated and unappealing. So the naval captain approached the architects at Navmiti Designs to give the home a contemporary makeover while preserving the old memories aesthetically. And we must say, the professionals have done a great job of it! Stylish use of white hues, sleek and trendy furniture, quaint decorative accents, minimalistic storage solutions and a bit of old world charm have made this residence a cosy and happy place to be in. Read on to know more.
An old ship’s steering wheel on the sleek wooden door gives the entrance a unique personality and speaks volumes about the owner’s profession. From here, you can also catch a glimpse of an artistic sketch of the first generation owners. It is a wonderful way to fill the home with memories and connect the family with its roots.
Sleek white furniture, neat glass shelves, a few dark cushions, and a bright floral arrangement make the living area inviting and graceful. The Buddha bust in the enclosed terrace and the swing in the corner add serenity to this space.
The living area has been elegantly merged with the dining zone and kitchen, with a bar counter separating the kitchen subtly from the rest of the home. This layout makes the apartment feel open and expansive.
Trendy white high chairs near the wood and glass bar counter add oodles of style to the practical modular kitchen. Neat cabinets line the inside of the kitchen to provide storage and accommodate all appliances nicely.
A lazy beanbag, cosy wooden floor, a sleek cabinet and shelves, and some old posters make the entertainment room come alive. Books, music and soothing lights… what more do you need!
White walls, a light wooden floor, subtly patterned creamy blinds, and vibrant colours on the bedding make this spacious bedroom relaxing and welcoming. An arty cane shelving unit in the corner and a small wooden temple add to the calmness and beauty here.
Generous use of white contributes to the spaciousness and airiness of this minimalistic bathroom. Trendy sanitary wares, shiny steel fixtures and sensible corner shelves make this space comfy.
This simple yet elegant apartment is full of originality, a soothing vibe and practical spaces.