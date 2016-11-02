7 Things You Must Consider Before Switching Baths and Showers

The transition from an affordable home to an ideal home is time consuming and there is so much that needs to be taken into consideration. One of the first things you need to decide upon is the bathroom design.

Two central elements of a bathroom are the shower and bath. So, what you will opt for? A bath and a shower? A shower over a bath? Or just a bath? Although, it is said that selling a home without a bath can be difficult, yet a bathroom with just a shower is worth considering. It can save a lot of space in your house.

Along with a bath and shower, you also have to determine the size of the bath area and who will be using it. For kids, a bath will be a better option, whereas older people might prefer a shower. In case, you are switching between bath or showers, here are the top 7 consideration to look into: