Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Things You Must Consider Before Switching Baths and Showers

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
3D Render, Andrea Picinelli Andrea Picinelli BathroomBathtubs & showers
Loading admin actions …

The transition from an affordable home to an ideal home is time consuming and there is so much that needs to be taken into consideration. One of the first things you need to decide upon is the bathroom design.

Two central elements of a bathroom are the shower and bath. So, what you will opt for? A bath and a shower? A shower over a bath? Or just a bath? Although, it is said that selling a home without a bath can be difficult, yet a bathroom with just a shower is worth considering. It can save a lot of space in your house.

Along with a bath and shower, you also have to determine the size of the bath area and who will be using it. For kids, a bath will be a better option, whereas older people might prefer a shower. In case, you are switching between bath or showers, here are the top 7 consideration to look into:

​Think about more than just space

Таунхаус в котеджном поселке "Березки", Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой Minimalist bathroom Purple/Violet
Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой

Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой
Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой
Студия дизайна Виктории Силаевой

When it comes to planning a bathroom, designers have come a long way in fitting a lot into a small space. With smart planning, it is now possible to include a shower, bath, and toilet in an awfully compact bathroom. This means space hardly affects the selection of bath and shower. Instead, you have to consider what you like, a long hot bath session or a quick shower.

​The water system

Kaa, Giulio Gianturco Giulio Gianturco BathroomBathtubs & showers Rubber Orange
Giulio Gianturco

Giulio Gianturco
Giulio Gianturco
Giulio Gianturco

One factor that often gets ignored while deciding over a bath and shower is the household water system. This is important to determine how much time the water system will be supplied and where it can reach. So, while a bathroom, make sure you have complete knowledge of the water system that exists in your house. Locate your bath and shower depending on the water system for better usage.

​A freestanding design

3D Render, Andrea Picinelli Andrea Picinelli BathroomBathtubs & showers
Andrea Picinelli

Andrea Picinelli
Andrea Picinelli
Andrea Picinelli

If you like to spend hours soaking in a tub, or there are small children in the house who need to be bathed, then freestanding bath is a good option. From the modern copper bath to the traditional claw foot ceramic bath, there are a lot of designs and materials to select from.

Due to their elegance and sophistication, they are becoming very popular these days.  These bathrooms are best suited for bigger bathrooms as they can be placed in the middle of the room in a charming way.

​Order extra tiles

Home Appia Antica, CAFElab studio CAFElab studio BathroomBathtubs & showers
CAFElab studio

Home Appia Antica

CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio

Now, when you know what you need and what not in your bathroom, it is the time to draw the decoration plans. Make sure you have a taken all the dimensions accurately as it is going to needed while ordering a basin or bath. Stock up more than the required number of tiles to avoid last moment chaos.

​Go for a walk-in shower

Cambio bañera por plato de ducha en piedra natural, Ya Home Staging Ya Home Staging BathroomBathtubs & showers Stone Brown
Ya Home Staging

Ya Home Staging
Ya Home Staging
Ya Home Staging

Whether you have a bath or not, a walk-in shower is always appreciated. Being flexible with the designs, the walk-in shower gives freedom to arrange the things just the way you want.

​Make it modular

Shower room GK Architects Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
GK Architects Ltd

Shower room

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Modular showers are one of the most preferred choices here because of the cleanliness they offer. Easy to install, these prefabricated shower units come in the form of sealed unit with a white gel coat.

​Fill the bath before you add the sealant

Bath & Shower View Daman of Witham Ltd Modern bathroom
Daman of Witham Ltd

Bath & Shower View

Daman of Witham Ltd
Daman of Witham Ltd
Daman of Witham Ltd

If you have opted for a built-in bath, make sure you have sealed it properly. Before you start doing so, ensure the surface is dry and clean and free of all the dust and debris.

When it comes to the bathroom of the house, keep these points in mind for a better result and keep browsing for more ideas.

A Beautiful Home for the entire Family in Indore
Which one of these tips helped you out the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks