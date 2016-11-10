A Bangalore Apartment that is the Talk of the Town

The interior designers and decorators at Ace Interiors, brings us a stylish and very contemporary apartment on Bannerghatta Road in Bangalore. Sleek and elegant designs, minimalistic furnishing, clever storage solutions and random pops of vibrant hues are the things you should keep an eye out for in this home. The kid’s room is a lively delight and focuses equally on functionality and aesthetics.
The gleaming white floor of the dining area goes perfectly well with the dreamy white environment, while large glass windows bring in oodles of natural light. The sleek grey dining table and chic white chairs sit under a trio of modern hanging lights for soothing mealtimes.
A couple of stylish settees have been positioned at right angles in the living area for a fashionable look, while pink cushions add a dash of vibrancy. A set of four cubic coffee tables in pure white hold the look together; while a round mirror, a potted green and a lamp make for visual pleasure. The large glass window makes this space appear airy and open.
We love the neat lattice-like structure between the living and dining areas. It visually merges these two zones and visually opens up the home, besides making a stylish design statement. And when you need privacy, simply draw the pretty white curtains.
Minimalistic wooden furniture, some quirky and trendy artworks, and in-built bedside lamps make this bedroom an elegant and attractive space. Dashes of yellow and red on the throw and curtain add life to the room, while the delicately patterned wallpaper behind the bed makes a stylish statement.
It’s admirable how the sleek window seat continues to become a chest of drawers and a wall-mounted desk for work. This way, you get a great little home office which hardly takes up any floor space.
Almost all the colours of the rainbow have joined hands in the kid’s bedroom to adorn the walls with delightful stripes. The fun staircase which leads to the lofty bed features steps which are essentially drawers for storing things. And bold colours have made them come alive as well. The study nook intelligently uses the space under the bunk bed, while a lush rug adds spice to the floor.
The space under the window ledge has been used brilliantly by placing a sleek storage unit with shelves and drawers. Essentially, everything has been done to avoid clutter in the child’s room.
In love with this contemporary, smart and sophisticated home? We are too!