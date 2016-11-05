13 ideas that can make a small house look modern and stylish

Modern decor style is ideal for decorating both small and large spaces as it focuses on clean lines and neutral color palette for relaxing and soothing atmosphere. Modern style of decor also gives priority to natural light and local elements to create an integrated environment that is easily sustainable by the house-owner.

This style is perfectly suited to a small house with limited space wherein one cannot fit in expensive furniture or heavy decorations. Here are 13 modern decor styles to give small homes both stylish finish and welcoming interiors.