​Sizzling fire pits for your exteriors

An eclectic design, this fire pit is an exquisite combination of wood and metal that have been crafted with such ingenuity. From a distance, this stunning fire pit gives you an appearance of a fireball resting proudly in your garden making it visually pleasing and highly intriguing. If you are lucky enough to have large gardens, we recommend using a few of them around the corners for creating a spectacular sight.

Liked the fire pit ideas and looking for more inspiration? Here's another ideabook to help you out : 5 fabulous fire pit ideas