8 Colours That will bring a Fresh Change your Home

Several studies show that the colors on the walls and house decoration influence and impact on our mood. A color can increase positive energy, creativity, promote good rest, raise self - esteem and promote harmony. The book
Psychology of colour, how colors act on feelings and reason provides interesting insights for those who want to pursue the subject material.
Here are some colours for your specific moods in each room in the house :)
Especially for couples bedrooms, colours derived from orange, like salmon and peach create a climate of fraternal harmony, unity and understanding. Meanwhile, bring pink sensuality while relaxed atmosphere.
Yellow and orange tones are typical of joy and optimism, so you will use it if you want a space of quiet recreation in the living room.
Orange is associated to success and wealth, so it is more than adequate to beautify kitchens and dining rooms. It is one of the favorite colors of the Buddhist tradition, which is often seen in costumes and temples practitioners.
White always look good, combines with everything, and illuminate your space. It is a good resource to use white in the hall because it will give an effect of spaciousness to a room that is usually small.
For most people, the combined white with blue bath conveys sympathy and happiness. Blue is a cool color, which can however be more than adequate for this room, where it will join a white own harmony. In addition, blue is water for feng shui, associating what must flow.
Green is life, is nature, is what renews and grows. Hope is green. In turn, the studies say that green is the color that gives greater relaxation view level. The green in the kitchen conveys freshness and cleanliness. Green brings a balance that improves concentration.
It is ideal for bedrooms. Violet is one of the magical colors par excellence. It is the color of creativity and enlightenment. The complementary color is orange. In turn, lavender violet in its version is suitable as a relaxant and stress reliever.
A gray wall can give much elegance to your workspace. Anyway, always a red, blue or yellow detail contrast and life is needed.
