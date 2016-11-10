A Small and Beautiful 650 Sqft Apartment

With a modest area of 60 square metres, this French apartment in Charenton was designed creatively by the interior architects at Blackstones to cater to the needs of modern families. Bright pops of colours, fashionable decor accents, stylish lights and intelligent furniture make this home a delight. Cosy textures make every single room comfy and inviting; while large glass windows ensure that the flat stays amply and naturally illuminated throughout the day. Read on to find lots of inspiration for your Indian home too.
A sleek and elegant grey wall separates the entryway from the living and dining spaces, without hampering the openness of the apartment. Bright and geometrical sconce lights add brightness here, while a neat ledge helps in displaying pleasing artefacts.
The living and dining spaces have been merged beautifully to make the most of available floor area. The brilliant blue feature wall, circular mirrors, and tall indoor greens attract attention, while dreamy curtains shade the floor to ceiling windows. Bold but soothing colours on the plush settee, the patchwork chair and dining arrangement add fun here as well.
With beautifully patterned tiles on the backsplash, sleek black storage cabinets, fashionable appliances and beautiful hanging lights, the kitchen looks perfect for cooking stylish meals. A sleek breakfast nook on the right and large glass windows complete the airy and cheerful look here.
Pastel shades of grey and white combine with sleek and simple wooden furniture to make this bedroom a serene and comfortable place for relaxation. Elegant bedside lamps and a round dressing mirror add elegance to this minimalistic bedroom.
Soft shades of grey and white make the spacious and bright nursery very calming. A day bed with lots of plump cushions allows the parents to spend quality time with the baby, while the birdhouse on the wall houses soothing artificial light. The fun wall decal depicting hot air balloons, clouds and butterflies will keep the little one entertained for hours.
The changing platform attached with the beautiful white crib is ideal for giving the baby a change of clothes or diapers. It comes with shelves and racks as well, which come in very handy for organising baby essentials and toys.
Shining steel minimalistic fixtures and modern sanitary wares make this compact bathroom cosy and convenient. Large light grey tiles add to the feeling of spaciousness, while a sleek niche in the wall of the tub helps in storing toiletries.
Tasteful decor elements, pretty colours, attractive patterns and contemporary furniture fill this apartment with happiness and hope. Check out another tour for more ideas - A Simple 1.5 BHK Apartment for 39 Lakhs.