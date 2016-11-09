A Young Couple and their 2 Kids in a Modern Home

Rita and Pedro, a young couple living in an old and outdated apartment in Belem, Portugal, approached the architects at Homestories to revamp their home in a more modern manner. Since they have two beautiful children, they wanted more openness in their apartment and stylish merging of different functional areas. So the architects brought in sleek and fuss-free designs, soothing and bright hues, practical storage solutions, and ensured clever utilisation of space for a lasting impact. Most rooms are minimalistic but cosy, and combine modernism with traditional touches. This tour will surely inspire you for your Indian home as well.
The old drab kitchen was altered dramatically with generous use of white, smooth storage cabinets, modern appliances and wooden elements for warmth. Gorgeous patterned tiles on the floor and minimalistic fixtures make this space comfy and inviting.
A long bank of glass windows usher in tons of sunlight into the kitchen for a bright and happy feel. Some miniature potted greens right next to the chimney add freshness here.
Cosy grey couches and pastel blue cushions add comfort and charm to this friendly and artistic living space. A vintage leather trunk acts as the coffee table for a unique touch, while paintings, family photos and knickknacks add character to the space.
Pristine white and wooden tones come together to make this dining area simple, minimalistic yet elegant. The wooden floor contrasts the bright white walls nicely, while chic chairs accompany the table for pleasurable mealtimes. Note how two of the chairs are specially designed for the kids.
A narrow wall sandwiched between two large and sunny windows has been utilised brilliantly to hold the TV and a sleek console unit. This way, both diners and those sitting in the living space can watch their favourite shows.
Creamy white walls, wooden tiles on the floor and a neat, traditional console make the entryway charming and cordial. The large painting makes for visual interest here.
White, grey and wooden tones dominate this tranquil and minimalist bedroom, which gets oodles of sunlight through the glass windows. Family photos add a touch of homeliness here.
With blue patterned tiles on the floor, fashionable sanitary wares and minimalistic fixtures, this bright, white bathroom is truly refreshing. A large mirror enhances the open feeling, and the warm wooden under-sink cabinet offer lots of storage space.
The children’s bedroom just like the master bedroom, relies on white, grey and wood to make a cosy and peaceful appeal. The beds are simple but plush, and the sleek shelf helps in organising toys, books and more.
The pure white environment of the study space receives ample sunlight through the French doors and stays bright and cheerful all the time. Sleek shelves cater to storage and display needs, while stylish chairs invite you to sit and concentrate.
What a wonderfully charming, cosy and contemporary home for a young family! Take another tour for more ideas - A Studio Apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.