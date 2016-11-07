A Traditional 3bhk Apartment in Bangalore

Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Interiors by Suniti, this 3bhk apartment in Bangalore is a stylish and very modern living space for urban families. From plush trendy furnishing to smooth, gleaming surfaces, this home will inspire you with its functionality as well aesthetics. Sleek designs and smart storage solutions make living here convenient and cosy. Bright hues pop up randomly for a happy vibe in this apartment, while luxurious textures offer a rich environment.
Sober tones and velvety upholstery on the sectional in the living space make seating a luxurious experience here. The cushions look plump too, and the curtains go well with the beautifully patterned glass panels here. Glossy finish wooden elements and a unique chandelier make the area look glamorous.
A gleaming and dark wooden panel holds the TV as well as a couple of drawers in the living area. The drawers help in organising remotes, DVDs and other odds and ends, and look very sleek.
The white and grey modular kitchen is a very smart and practical space lined with sleek cabinets, modern appliances and minimalistic fixtures. Some of the cabinets above the countertop feature glass doors to let you see what’s inside, and bright lights ensure a cheery feel in this space. We also love the patch of mosaic tiles behind the chimney. It adds visual interest here.
The bright yellow feature wall behind the bed adds colour and life to this sensible bedroom, while the designer headboard offers comfy backrests. Drawers under the bed provide ample storage room for blankets, bedding and more.
Pastel blue hues make this bedroom a very calm and soothing space along with spotless white. The spaces under the window seat and dressing mirror have been used optimally for neat storage, and the window seat extends quirkily to become the study desk as well. The pattern on the curtains adds a dash of fun to the bedroom.
Sunny yellow makes a cheerful appearance on the textured wall behind the bed, to make a stunning statement in this bedroom. The bed is a simple, sleek wooden affair looking pretty with its contrasting floral bedspread. Floating side tables and a sleek niche in the wall help in organising things without wasting floor area.
