A Traditional 3bhk Apartment in Bangalore

Sunny yellow makes a cheerful appearance on the textured wall behind the bed, to make a stunning statement in this bedroom. The bed is a simple, sleek wooden affair looking pretty with its contrasting floral bedspread. Floating side tables and a sleek niche in the wall help in organising things without wasting floor area.

