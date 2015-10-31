6 tips for creating a more spacious bedroom

Unless you live in a mansion, most of us could do with a little more space in our bedrooms. A spacious bedroom can create a more relaxing vibe and an open feeling as opposed to a cramped bedroom which can make you feel stressed and anxious. Creating a more spacious bedrooms also clears up space for activities like yoga or painting which you've been wanting to do, but have not had the space or the motivation to do because of your cramped bedroom.

In this idea guide, we will discuss 6 tips for a creating a more spacious bedroom by implementing simple yet effective designs for the bed and other furniture in the bedroom. We hope you will be inspired to try some of these techniques.