6 tips for creating a more spacious bedroom

Unless you live in a mansion, most of us could do with a little more space in our bedrooms. A spacious bedroom can create a more relaxing vibe and an open feeling as opposed to a cramped bedroom which can make you feel stressed and anxious. Creating a more spacious bedrooms also clears up space for activities like yoga or painting which you've been wanting to do, but have not had the space or the motivation to do because of your cramped bedroom.
In this idea guide, we will discuss 6 tips for a creating a more spacious bedroom by implementing simple yet effective designs for the bed and other furniture in the bedroom. We hope you will be inspired to try some of these techniques.
An elevated bed can create space for storage underneath. With this design, you can hide away all your stuff behind closed doors so that it doesn't cause clutter in the bedroom. The elevated bed platform also creates different levels in the bedroom, fabricating more space and creating a niche place for sleeping.
The all white color scheme of this bedroom together with the pale wood makes it appear larger than it actually is. The style of this bedroom can best be described as Scandinavian.
You can also find beds with hidden storage, and other interesting designs which can help you save space. Browse through modern bed designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Futons are basically mattresses that are used as beds or folded up to be used as sofas. Traditionally, in Japanese culture, futons were placed on the floor. However, these days, futons have been modernized, and we often see them placed on platforms. Pictured here we see a futon on a platform which can easily be converted to either a bed or a sofa by a few simple slides. This way, the room can be a home office by day and a bedroom by night. Futons are also a great way for creating space in your bedroom for guests.
Lastly, using bright colors is one way of creating the illusion of more space. So choose bright colors for your bed linen or curtains to create the feeling of more space.
If the futon idea doesn't really suit your bedroom, this unique suspended seating idea might. This idea is especially ideal for bedrooms with high ceilings. You can create a cozy chill-out spot in your bedroom which sort of gives you the similar feeling a tree house would by hanging a small wooden platform close to the ceiling. Make it comfortable by adding a large cushion to sit on and smaller cushions to lean against the wall on.
This same idea can also be applied to create a bed or a sleeping area. However, the thought of climbing up and down a ladder while half asleep is not that appealing to everyone. Most people would rather climb up and down ladders while they're fully awake!
While a desk may be essential in your bedroom, it may also take up a lot of precious space. This brilliant hidden desk is the best solution for space constraints. It is a storage space while it hangs on the wall, and can be unfolded to become a desk when needed.
The hidden desk is a good way to prevent the desk from getting cluttered with stuff, which creates a messy room. If there is a desk, there is always the tendency to put stuff on it, and it soon becomes a mess. However, if you can have a hidden desk like this where you can store all your stuff neatly away and out of sight, this can save a lot of time that would otherwise be used clearing up clutter.
This space efficient desk is designed by BoConcept Germany.
Multi-functional furniture can save space and money, while also being more efficient than traditional furniture. When you can kill two birds with one stone, why have two stones right? For example, this sofa doubles up as a lap top stand.
There are various other types of multi-functional furniture such as chairs which have hidden storage space; modular furniture which can be converted into a bed, lounge, coffee table, and shelf; or ironing boards that double up as mirrors.
You can even make your own multi-purpose furniture easily by for example, hanging foldable chairs on the wall because at times you may need extra chairs, and at other times you may need a place to hang clothes, and when you don't need either, then you can just fold up the chairs and leave them hanging on the wall.
The creativity which has emerged as a result of our modern problem of space constraints is simply fascinating and inspiring.
Large mirrors on the wall can create the illusion of space by making the room appear bigger than it actually is. It is also a kinky addition to a bedroom, especially if it reflects the bed!
In this design, the large mirror is actually the sliding door to the wardrobe. If the wardrobe was integrated or built-in to the wall of the bedroom, it could make some actual
real space.
We hope you've found some helpful tips for creating a more spacious bedroom here. For more related ideas and inspiration, have a look at the small apartment—decorating and saving space.