10 Beautiful home entrance ideas

The entrance of your house sets the tone of your interiors, and it is also the first impressions your guests get.

Most people like to go with beautiful plants and greenery around their entrance, but that very simple-looking idea has many complicated decisions inside it – What kind of flowers should you use? What kind of elements would go with those flowers? What kind of lighting fixtures should be placed?

If you too have had questions like these in your head for too long, we are here to resolve them all with inspirations from 10 beautiful home entrances.