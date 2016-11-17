Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Beautiful home entrance ideas

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern houses
The entrance of your house sets the tone of your interiors, and it is also the first impressions your guests get.

Most people like to go with beautiful plants and greenery around their entrance, but that very simple-looking idea has many complicated decisions inside it – What kind of flowers should you use? What kind of elements would go with those flowers? What kind of lighting fixtures should be placed?

If you too have had questions like these in your head for too long, we are here to resolve them all with inspirations from 10 beautiful home entrances.

​1. Internal and embossed wall

Casa Tucanes, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

This very simple and amazing entrance is perfect for people who don’t want too much maintenance around their house. The designers of this house have used a glossy texture with matching tiles and planters on the side. You can choose to go for real or fake plants here.

​2. Blossoming flowers

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who doesn’t love blooming flowers right when they are entering a house? Pick out some colorful ones, plant them in your garden and watch them grow. This house’s white color scheme provides the perfect canvas for the pink flowers.

​3. Wood Planters

Casa Ax4, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Minimalist houses Ceramic Wood effect
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

This house has a big wooden panel build to guard the entry and in front of it are the planters to make the entire area seem more lively and green.

​4. Completely Zen

Niza 582 Ostende, Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Modern garden
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

If you are a more minimalist person, and you like to keep things as simple as possible then go for a low-maintenance idea like this. Stones have been used on the ground and on the panel to give the whole area a more rustic feel. The wood pathway and bamboo sticks in a cement background provide a strong, good-looking, and almost no-maintenance entrance.

5. Concrete water fountain

Casa FM, MFARQ - Tomas Martinez Frugoni Arq MFARQ - Tomas Martinez Frugoni Arq Modern garden
MFARQ—Tomas Martinez Frugoni Arq

MFARQ - Tomas Martinez Frugoni Arq
MFARQ—Tomas Martinez Frugoni Arq
MFARQ - Tomas Martinez Frugoni Arq

If you have got the area for a water fountain, then we strongly recommend going for it. Add a touch of freshness by adding green plants to it.

But this idea does require a lot of maintenance since stale water can attract insects and mosquitos to the area. We recommend using it only for cities where the humidity isn’t an issue.

​6. Minimalist

堺市の住宅 / 縁側のある家, 一級建築士事務所アールタイプ 一級建築士事務所アールタイプ Modern windows & doors
一級建築士事務所アールタイプ

一級建築士事務所アールタイプ
一級建築士事務所アールタイプ
一級建築士事務所アールタイプ

Keep things straight-up simple with an entrance like this. The entrance path here has been paved and divided from the garden with stone steps. This ensures that none of your guests have a problem getting in even in rainfall.


​7. Textured and illuminated walls

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern houses
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

Go grand with a textured entrance falls, and add planters and light fixtures to make your home’s entrance illuminate during the night.

​8. Stone staircase

CASA EM FORMA DE ABRAÇO , pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Rustic style houses Stone White
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

Go the rustic way by adding a stone staircase to your home’s entrance. After all, wood and cement are just too common. Make sure you clean the staircase on a regular basis if it rains too much in your area because the stones can attract fungi.

​9. Simple and Harmonious

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern windows & doors
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

This is the perfect example of a simple and well-lit entrance which looks so utterly perfect that there isn’t one element that you would want to change.

​10. Vegetation and stone wall

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add a stone wall to your entrance to define access to the house. You can choose to add vegetation of your choice around the whole area. We also recommend using pottery ornaments to decorate the entrance

​Extra Tip: Embrace the greenery

GARDENS, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Asian style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

If you really love greenery around your house, then give it all you have got to make the perfect garden in front of your home’s entrance. Yes, it will be a lot of effort in the starting, but in the end, it will be all worth it.

If you liked this post, you are sure to like this one too.

A 2bhk Bangalore apartment designed and decorated for 2 lakh rupees
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


