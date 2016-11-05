A Beautiful and Furnished Apartment for the Indian Family

A dilemma that we often face while decorating our Indian apartment is to whether go for modern tones or stick to our rich Indian culture and traditions. Yes, adding glass and steel to the décor does make it look amazing, but so does traditional lamps and wood carvings.

So, why take a side when both traditional and modern décor look so amazing? You can effortlessly incorporate both of them into your house.

Here is how the designers of another Indian apartment found their way through the big dilemma: