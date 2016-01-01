Colonial furniture ideas for Indian homes

This lavish Chesterfield sofa set is enough to make the living glow with class and luxury even without backdrop of lacy draperies. The rich leather sofa in deep tones is paired with vintage side tables and elegantly carved center table with claw foot. Walnut sofas with intricately carved handles and floral designs on the rear rim enhance the luxurious look of the room.

For more ideas on antique and colonial styled furniture look here.