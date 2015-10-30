Your browser is out-of-date.

A stunning home in Bangalore

Residence Sangeeta, Kumar Consultants Kumar Consultants Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
Tired from the hustle bustle of the city? Let us show you a spectacular house that is built in the heart of the city yet is highly secluded and lonesome. This is a beautiful residence built by Kumar consultants in Bangalore that sprawls over an area of 12000 sq. ft. The designers have given it an inward facing look that keeps the city at bay and makes you embrace nature, light and air in the best possible way.

Foyer

On entrance you are greeted with a cozy foyer that leads you to different rooms of the house. The foyer is specifically designed with a welcoming approach which is mainly attributed to the comfortable sofa set and attractive wooden work on the doors and the windows. To give a pure earthy feel, the accent wall is created with stunning black brickwork that breaks the monotony of pale yellow walls. The glass windows help to bring the sun inside filling the entire place with natural warmth.

Dining room

Moving ahead, we come across a lavish family sized dining table that holds the focal point of this area. A sturdy wooden structure with glass platform and wooden chairs adds to the regal affair. It goes without saying that the stellar inlaid marble floor designed with a unique assortment of shapes and colours adds a delicate display to the area. A swanky wooden cabinet helps in an easy display of crockery and expensive chinaware.

Sky lit dining area

The fabulous dining area is flanked by skylights on either side which further adds to the warmth and coziness of the area. Two impressive brick structures are built on either side of the room that not coupled with the centre brick wall invoke an organic flair. These areas are kept open to allow maximum natural light that spreads in the entire house. Natural plants and the presence of deities make this place absolutely divine.

Living room

At the very first instant, you feel ‘at home’. The living room greets you with an agreeable feeling of pleasantness and comfort. We are absolutely fond of the glossy wooden work done by the designers who have beautifully emulated a country home in the busy city of Bangalore.  The beige sofa set and wooden chairs create a harmonious effect with the shiny wooden tiles that run along a patterned flooring which is integrated with an artful display in the centre. The cathedral ceiling not only gives an appearance of space, but along with the mellowed lighting create a mesmerizing aura of friendliness and affection. The wooden framed glass windows help to capture the maximum brightness of the sun.

Mezzanine

This residence is stretched over two floors where the ground floor has dining area, kitchen and the foyer while the bedroom and guest room collectively form the top floor. This picture shows how the prudent and strategic design of open areas enlighten both the floors and soak them in natural goodness. The mezzanine is a naturally lit area that can easily be converted into a cosy study space or a hangout joint. 

 With the use of modern sensibilities and designs, this house embraces nature, light and fresh air right in the middle of the city. Want to take a look at a similar architecture in East Bangalore? Here's another residence worth taking a tour: A homely apartment in Kundanahalli 

Nature inspired designs for the home
The designers have given a perfect finishing to each and every thing in this residence, what do you say? Let us hear from you in the comments below. 


