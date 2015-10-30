A stunning home in Bangalore

This residence is stretched over two floors where the ground floor has dining area, kitchen and the foyer while the bedroom and guest room collectively form the top floor. This picture shows how the prudent and strategic design of open areas enlighten both the floors and soak them in natural goodness. The mezzanine is a naturally lit area that can easily be converted into a cosy study space or a hangout joint.

