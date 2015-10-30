A 4 bedroom stylish apartment in Khar, Mumbai

The guest bedroom is built on the same lines and is majorly construed by a large queen size bed which comes with a shimmery white headboard framed in black wood. The dark wood is built to match the dark tinted wardrobe and wall cabinet. This room again has a huge glass mirror that not only creates an appearance of space, but also makes a cozy dressing area against the wardrobe.

We hope this house inspired you with unique space creation ideas. For more such information, browse homify. Here's another ideabook for a stylish residence in Andheri designed by S.k. designs : A stylish residence in Andheri, Mumbai