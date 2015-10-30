A 4 bedroom stylish apartment in Khar, Mumbai

A lavish spread of beauty and elegance, this residence in Khar, Mumbai is artfully designed by SM studio. The designers have delightfully settled to the customer’s demand of creating a 4 BHK apartment in a low rise society. It has been designed on minimalist aspect that provides an illusion of space, which is the most sought after item of all Mumbai residents.
At the very entrance, you can witness a large glass structure made out of symmetric squares. As we all know mirrors are great illusionists, the designers have used the same idea to create a deep sense of space. The mirrors invoke a warm and intimate feeling by radiating bundles of goodness emitted by the top LED lamps and the shimmery floor.
The living room welcomes you with luxury and opulence. The sizzling golden sofa set creates a perfect match with the glossy marble flooring. A low rise brown coffee table and two chaise lounge chairs complete the minimal furniture of the living room. A lot of space is left to create an extra room. Further, the appearance of space is created by subtle white interiors that along with space, also add to the brightness. This area gets its warmth from the wide French windows that present a soft view of the outside world through the golden sheen curtains.
The dining area is an extended part of the living area. It is a soft corner made next to the kitchen and opposite to the huge glass cubicle. Classy upholstered wooden chairs and a pristine white table constitute the dining set that has place for the entire family to have a memorable meal together.
Next to the dining table, we witness a modern modular kitchen that has the same flooring as the living space. It has been designed so cleverly that each and every inch of the space is made functional. A beautiful concoction of wooden mica and ivory cabinets creates a symmetrical contrast that is spanned across the whole area. The wise use of subtle interiors and mellow lighting brings friendliness and warmth to this part of the house.
The master bedroom is stylishly designed overlooking the Mumbai skyline through the huge glass windows. In continuation with the simplistic theme, this bedroom does not have any side tables or seating line ups. Instead uses an extra room for easy maneuverability. A glass wardrobe and subtle lighting on the intricately designed false ceiling makes this room aesthetically pleasing.
The guest bedroom is built on the same lines and is majorly construed by a large queen size bed which comes with a shimmery white headboard framed in black wood. The dark wood is built to match the dark tinted wardrobe and wall cabinet. This room again has a huge glass mirror that not only creates an appearance of space, but also makes a cozy dressing area against the wardrobe.
