A beautiful home in Trivandum, Kerala

This house comes with three bedrooms where each of them sing a different tune. Clever designs are incorporated that utilize hidden space under the basin and also employ the use of mirrored shower cubicles for creating a widening effect.

This house is stupendously built in perfectly shaped sections that are separated by subtle demarcations and informal patterns.