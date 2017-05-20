Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful home in Trivandum, Kerala

homify Modern kitchen
Built in a massive area of 2.5 acres in Trivandrum, Kerala, this residence is a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional tropical and Mediterranean lifestyle. Along with the stunning looks, this house also comes equipped with automated lighting controls and integrated security system for maximum safety. Let’s start our tour by entering through the beautifully carved wooden patterned doors designed by smstudio, architects from Mumbai.

Home theatre and dining room

homify Modern dining room
Besides the living room, you witness a symmetrically carved out corner that along with the peppy couch and high definition TV form the luxurious home theatre which is flanked by dining area on one side. A simplistic dining table and a glass, wooden cabinet constitute the dining area that is further accentuated by a sleek and contemporary chandelier. The dining area is adjoined by a powder basin that jazzes up the entire area with its violet mirror frame and detailing.

Living room

homify Modern living room
The shaded wooden doors lead you to the lavish living area that is specially designed with an open feel to add extra warmth and cohesiveness to the area. The neutral colours blend in well with the lightly toned wooden detailing that runs all across the walls to the ceiling. The comfortable pale grey sofa provides an uninterrupted view of the lush green exteriors through the wide French windows.  The white and black rug in the company of a black side table adds the sudden pop of contrast and brightness to the area.

Kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
Further ahead, the kitchen is a unique blend of dark wood and white lacquered drawers. It is well fitted with all modern appliances and is well lit with natural light through glass doors and LED lamps on false ceiling.

Master bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
The master bedroom is designed on the Victorian theme with white being the predominating colour. The matte finished wooden flooring is well contrasted by the glossy finished wooden walls. The most appealing part of the room is the white and golden cushions and coverlet that along with the cool rug strike the perfect chord together.

Kid’s room

homify Modern style bedroom
The kid’s room is given a perky look with a low rise bed and angled patterns. This room is widened with the help of mirrors that perfectly reflect the colour coordinated patterns.  A cozy study table, zebra print pillars and stuffed teddy bear make this room highly endearing and pleasing for the kids.

Guest bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
The white and brown wallpaper is the most striking feature that not only contrasts the dark wardrobe, but also add warmth and friendliness in the room. The sliding glass windows bring in the exteriors that are loaded with natural warmth and fresh air. A stylish wooden cabinet and neon orange down lights add a character to the room.

Swanky bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
This house comes with three bedrooms where each of them sing a different tune. Clever designs are incorporated that utilize hidden space under the basin and also employ the use of mirrored shower cubicles for creating a widening effect.

This house is stupendously built in perfectly shaped sections that are separated by subtle demarcations and informal patterns. To view more such houses, browse through homify. If a colourful abode is what you are looking for, here's a perfect ideabook : A striped and colourful apartment 

This residence is no less than a paradise, isn't it? Let us hear from you in the comments below. 


No, Thanks