A beautiful home in Trivandum, Kerala

Built in a massive area of 2.5 acres in Trivandrum, Kerala, this residence is a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional tropical and Mediterranean lifestyle. Along with the stunning looks, this house also comes equipped with automated lighting controls and integrated security system for maximum safety. Let’s start our tour by entering through the beautifully carved wooden patterned doors designed by smstudio, architects from Mumbai.
Besides the living room, you witness a symmetrically carved out corner that along with the peppy couch and high definition TV form the luxurious home theatre which is flanked by dining area on one side. A simplistic dining table and a glass, wooden cabinet constitute the dining area that is further accentuated by a sleek and contemporary chandelier. The dining area is adjoined by a powder basin that jazzes up the entire area with its violet mirror frame and detailing.
The shaded wooden doors lead you to the lavish living area that is specially designed with an open feel to add extra warmth and cohesiveness to the area. The neutral colours blend in well with the lightly toned wooden detailing that runs all across the walls to the ceiling. The comfortable pale grey sofa provides an uninterrupted view of the lush green exteriors through the wide French windows. The white and black rug in the company of a black side table adds the sudden pop of contrast and brightness to the area.
Further ahead, the kitchen is a unique blend of dark wood and white lacquered drawers. It is well fitted with all modern appliances and is well lit with natural light through glass doors and LED lamps on false ceiling.
The master bedroom is designed on the Victorian theme with white being the predominating colour. The matte finished wooden flooring is well contrasted by the glossy finished wooden walls. The most appealing part of the room is the white and golden cushions and coverlet that along with the cool rug strike the perfect chord together.
The kid’s room is given a perky look with a low rise bed and angled patterns. This room is widened with the help of mirrors that perfectly reflect the colour coordinated patterns. A cozy study table, zebra print pillars and stuffed teddy bear make this room highly endearing and pleasing for the kids.
The white and brown wallpaper is the most striking feature that not only contrasts the dark wardrobe, but also add warmth and friendliness in the room. The sliding glass windows bring in the exteriors that are loaded with natural warmth and fresh air. A stylish wooden cabinet and neon orange down lights add a character to the room.
This house comes with three bedrooms where each of them sing a different tune. Clever designs are incorporated that utilize hidden space under the basin and also employ the use of mirrored shower cubicles for creating a widening effect.
This house is stupendously built in perfectly shaped sections that are separated by subtle demarcations and informal patterns.