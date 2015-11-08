​A stellar farmhouse in Dahanu, Maharashtra

Just like any other holiday spot, a farm house would have been incomplete without a swimming pool. The designers at SM studios have cleverly built an impressive swimming pool at the very entrance of this house, which ensures a delighted and excited customer. It is designed in such a manner that it gets unhindered view both from the kitchen and the master bedroom. It is indeed a fun way to relax and spend time with friends and family.

This beautiful compound is such a fascinating work of art that it will make you forget all your worries and tensions. Here's another ideabook highlighting the use of wood and stone to decorate your house : Wood and stone- A wonderful combination!