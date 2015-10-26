Nemi Villa Indore

Situated on the banks of river Kham and Saraswati, Indore is the largest and most vibrant city of Madhya Pradesh, which is in the heart of India. Steeped in a history full of magnificent rulers, Indore today is known for its crafts, wares and zari work on clothes. The bazaars in Indore with their narrow lanes have a old world charm of their own. The Nemi Villa in Indore showcases a perfect blend of its rich history and opulent crafts.