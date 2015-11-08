A hi-tech residence in ​Bandra

This wonderful site is located in the busy area of Bandra, Mumbai. Built in a sprawling area of 9000 sq. ft., this house is a conscious effort to bring together luxury and charm in plausibly the most elegant manner. To satisfy a discerning client, the designers Smstudio, architects in Mumbai, have applied a rational approach with keen attention to detail to every single element.
The ornate business lounge is the ideal place to carry out commercial discussions and social interactions. It is accommodated by a private bar and a concealed small office for attending business meetings. This public space has a lightly toned wooden flooring which gives a bright contrast by the blood red seating arrangement of the bar that overlooks the ever expanding Mumbai skyline.
After entering the house through a sky lit entrance lounge you are embraced with open arms by a well defined business lounge. This place is flanked by lush green grass on one side and living room on the other. It proudly overlooks the green pastures through the glass windows that span from one room to the other.
The entire house is engulfed in contemporary wooden designs that lend a warm and happy feeling to the place. The use of perky red and black chairs against the wooden floors reflect a chic design which is further intensified by the darkly tinted walls. The interiors are connected to the exteriors by sliding glass partitions that provide a clear unhindered view of nature.
The sliding partitions are indeed a highly desired part of the house. The living room also uses partitions to connect through the business lounge and the master bedroom. Leather upholstered sofa set and trendy chase lounge chairs construe this absolute beauty that looks ravishing against the mellow wooden flooring. Small dashes of brightness are added by red chairs and pristine white cushions.
The master bedroom is a visually adept and luxury filled display of perfection and elegance. The well dressed walls and clever use of colours add to the cozy feel of the place. The accent wall is smartly converted into a headboard that bathes in the golden goodness of LED lamps. We are absolutely moved by the clever use of different nuances of brown which render this area a distinctive class and a sophisticated stance. Subtle interiors and toned down flooring further highlight this factor. A luxurious walk-in closet is accompanied by the bedroom to dress you up like a celebrity.
Last but not the least, the swanky bedroom is created in a wide area of 350 sq. ft. It is equipped with world class technology and pristine white sanitary wares that look exceptionally bright against the dark accented walls showcasing an intricate stone work. An illusion of space is created with glass windows and mirrored shower cubicle that further add to the elegance.
The designers have put their best foot forward in creating a warm and cozy environment inside the house that is engulfed in the fleeting city of Mumbai.