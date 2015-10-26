5 Modern Rustic kitchens

This tiled kitchen has a rustic Mediterranean feel to it. While the walls of this kitchen are made of wooden panels and the ceiling too has wooden beams, the floor and the a little bit of the wall above the kitchen counter has been livened up with intricately patterned tiles. The ornate black and gold cabinets, oven and chimney, the intricately designed chairs at the breakfast table, and the ceramic blue and white plates adorning a wall, all give this kitchen a rustic Mediterranean touch.

