5 Modern Rustic kitchens

A kitchen is not just another room. Traditionally it is where meals are not just prepared but shared as well. It is the place where the family used to come together and share the days events. While in most modern homes in India the kitchen is a modular little entity used only for cooking, here are some rustic kitchen ideas that can help create a space where homely meals can be both prepared and shared together with the family.
This kitchen has two primary rustic themes—brown and white. The brown brick walls contrast well against the white wooden cabinets and the small white breakfast table. The wooden brown kitchen counter and a newspaper print wall are the two unusual elements in this otherwise regular kitchen. The stovetop and wash basin are built into the kitchen counter, while a metallic cylindrical chimney is a subtle modern addition to this kitchen. Here's another white and wood rustic kitchen idea.
This kitchen has all the elements of a traditional rustic kitchen—earthy brick walls, a wooden kitchen counter, wooden table and shelves, an old fashioned green wooden door with two flaps and a classic white fridge. The modern additions are the compact stove with the OTG, an inbuilt sink in the kitchen counter and some champagne bottle like lamps hanging from the ceiling. The most unique feature of this kitchen though is the a green wall that doubles up as a blackboard with a narrow rectangular window right above the counter.
This rustic kitchen designed by IVAN TORRES ARCHITECTS reminds one of the architecture of the homes in the Greek islands of Santorini or Mykonos. It is a perfect example of modern Cycladic architecture. The walls with the classic white uneven surface with alcoves for shelves and storage and also little windows, the ceiling is made of wooden logs and a small wooden dining area in the centre of the kitchen are all traditional Cycladic elements. While the tiled counter, metal stovetop and the camouflaged chimney keep the kitchen modern.
This green kitchen has a rustic charm with a modern edge to it. The neat rectangular wooden cabinets, as well as the dining table and chair in the centre of the kitchen, have a faded green look to it. This contrast well with the wooden paneled walls and ceiling that have been painted white, and the white marble counter and dining table top. The chimney, OTG and an open shelf have all got a rustic metal finish. Even the ornate metal lamp above the dining table has the same antique metal finish to it.
This tiled kitchen has a rustic Mediterranean feel to it. While the walls of this kitchen are made of wooden panels and the ceiling too has wooden beams, the floor and the a little bit of the wall above the kitchen counter has been livened up with intricately patterned tiles. The ornate black and gold cabinets, oven and chimney, the intricately designed chairs at the breakfast table, and the ceramic blue and white plates adorning a wall, all give this kitchen a rustic Mediterranean touch.
