A royal farmhouse in Chattarpur

Space is something to flaunt, when it comes to residences in India’s capital. We bring you one such amazing farmhouse in the Chattarpur area of Delhi. Designed by Monica Khanna Designs, designers from New Delhi, this living area is an epitome of royal rustic indulgence. Walk through this spacious adobe and enrich yourself with a bundle of new home decor ideas.
The farmhouse is definitely awe inspiring during the day, but the show doesn’t end as the sun goes down. Great amount of thought has been given to ensure there is no element left out without giving it a deserving highlight, be it a Buddha statue, or be it a king size palm. Be it the warm tone of the indoor lights filtered through those large French windows, or be it the concealed lighting of the swimming pool, this farmhouse makes you wonder what would be the aerial view of this place be like at night. The answer is simple. It would definitely go up on the walls of your living room as an amazing poster.
The dining room is something which would make you feel absolutely nostalgic while you enjoy memorable meals with your family. The main focal point of the dining room is the dining table which is deceivingly unique. Intentional made in an asymmetric and abrupt fashion to give that old-age look surely delivers the message about the theme. The dining chairs are easy to maintain and functional and ensure that the spotlight from the three lantern-styled chandeliers remains on the lovely dining table. Nice indoor plants add to the amazing aura of the room.
From the Patio, you enter the living room which, on one side, is on looking the amazing swimming pool, and on the other side, lush green garden area. The seamless light toned sofa gives a great contrast to the rustic brown flooring and coffee table. The red chairs are again intentionally given a softer tone to blend in nicely and keep the overall theme of warmth and comfort intact. The design of the roof and the placement of the ceiling fan is again a result of some very thoughtful and clever designing and takes you back to the vintage era.
Enter the restroom and you will surely be blown away by the amazing ambience. The clever use of space is highlighted by the towel rack beneath the basin. The wall lights give you an ancient flavour instantly and the anti-skid vitrified tiles give a seamless and safe flooring which goes perfectly with the brown tone of the restroom. The thoughtful placement of green planters right outside the endless glass window of the restroom gives this area that extra bit of peace.
Overlooking the cozy and compact swimming pool is a superbly designed patio. We have wooden flooring, which gives a great tone up to the area when coupled with the lush green palms surrounding the patio. The same wood is also used to make functional and attractive wooden sitting line ups. The wooden rails towards the swimming pool get some wrought iron just to add that extra bit of rustic charm to the place. Be it the design of the patio of the design of the outdoor wooden coffee table, the simplistic design greets you humbly as time flies by.
