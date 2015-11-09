A royal farmhouse in Chattarpur

Overlooking the cozy and compact swimming pool is a superbly designed patio. We have wooden flooring, which gives a great tone up to the area when coupled with the lush green palms surrounding the patio. The same wood is also used to make functional and attractive wooden sitting line ups. The wooden rails towards the swimming pool get some wrought iron just to add that extra bit of rustic charm to the place. Be it the design of the patio of the design of the outdoor wooden coffee table, the simplistic design greets you humbly as time flies by.

