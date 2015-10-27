A home made for the gods

Built in a posh neighbourhood of New York, this lavish residence has been beautifully curated by Bates Masi architects who have done a marvelous job in designing a typical countryside manor house. Stunning wooden work and precise attention to details can be witnessed in this house that celebrates happiness and bliss. Let’s take a walk.
The wooden panels and channelized design imbue the ‘WOW’ factor in the room. An extended floating effect is created using low rise wooden bed that rests on a thick wooden platform. The prudent idea of eliminating unnecessary furniture makes this room a true visual delight.
Alike, any country style house, the exteriors have been kept as organic as possible. Encapsulated in a lush green lawn, this wooden display with stone boundaries and intricate lighting truly makes a picture perfect frame. The walkways are carved out of stone and are surrounded by golden crisp, dry plants that create an appearance of a perfect country side corn field. Use of all glass windows allow a perfectly transparent view.
The living room is a highly remarkable structure that is an institution in itself. Built out of wooden panels on walls and ceiling, this room has a striking fire pit that has been built in the rarest of ways ever seen. It is designed inside the wooden structure that is highly functional and built in the most voluminous space. It has LED lamps hanging on the top that radiates light in a secretive manner. This exquisite fireplace along with the wooden panels create a beautiful 3-D effect.
Coming to the dining area, the designers have shown their keen ingenuity by giving a modern twist to the conventional wooden dining tables. They have used a metal platform that rests beautifully on a zig zag metal frame. The chairs are worth noticeable as they area made out of transparent plastic that is soft around the edges and make a safe child friendly zone.
A cozy pool area is provided in the back yard. The pristine waters of this blue body blend in well with the natural green thus creating a serene landscape. The infinity pool is designed in the traditional rectangular manner that is carved out of the stone platform. The cool waters along with the heat absorbing stone keep the house cold during hot summer months.
This is another view of the living area that shows the beautiful wooden work creating a scintillating effect. A high ceiling and huge fire pits are highlighted using the golden lamps that cast a magical spell overall. The clever use of small lamps helps to maintain the same country charm without any outside interferences.
The kitchen has been designed with an impeccable country feel that makes intensive use of wooden flooring, tiles and ceiling. A cozy dining area is created alongside the kitchen platform to help you enjoy a quick breakfast or coffee with your loved ones. Marble bench top and intricate wall work further accentuate the beauty of this kitchen.