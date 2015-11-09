A home from the east and the west

As you proceed further you are welcomed by the simplistic and the sober charm of the dining area. This place is encapsulated in warmth and coziness as it provides a traditional dining spot for the whole family. A sturdy wooden dining table along with contrasting chair, fabric add to the uniqueness of the area. Orange flooring tiles look amazing against the white wall colours, which provoke you to spend longer hours in the dining room. Eclectic artifacts and paintings are indeed a treat to watch while drooling over delicious food.

