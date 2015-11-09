A home from the east and the west

A beautiful residence sprawling in an area of 164 m2, the Rafiq Residence is skillfully built and decorated by DD architects. This residence has been crafted for a globe trotter NRI client in Chavakkad, Kerala. The design is based on a fusion theme where modern ideas are combined with traditional thoughts to create an absolute charming beauty. Let us walk you around this property for getting a clear picture.
As you enter through the front door, you are warmly welcomed into the living area which is a beautiful concoction of light and bright shades. A subtle aura is generated with the use of grey hues that is further highlighted by the white interiors. The selectively chosen grey accent wall is built using stylish textural displays that impart a homely feel to the room. A harmonious blend is created with the use of the grey sofa set which is beautifully contrasted with bright multi-coloured pillows. What holds our unmoved attention is the classic collection of paintings that get soaked in the subtle yellow light from the LED tubes.
The very first look of this house will leave you mesmerized and totally sworn in its captivating beauty. The interiors are made out of a unique combination of stone and wood that give it a startling effect. The façade is kept pretty simple. There is a luscious lawn that engulfs the whole house in its sheer beauty. A slender stone pathway is created between the lawn that takes you straight from the gate to the entrance. The porch is a cool place surrounded by two wooden pillars that ensure you a royal entrance.
This frame brings into light the other side of the living room that gives you an elongated view of the sprawling grey sofas. A sleek wooden cabinet rests on one of the walls that is painted in a soothing yellow hue that not only adds warmth to the area but also contrasts the pale white. An attractive and cozy white rug with a round glass table brings the entire room into the right frame of mind. A slant ceiling with the blocked wooden design makes a perfect partner in crime with the delicate wooden details of the room.
As you proceed further you are welcomed by the simplistic and the sober charm of the dining area. This place is encapsulated in warmth and coziness as it provides a traditional dining spot for the whole family. A sturdy wooden dining table along with contrasting chair, fabric add to the uniqueness of the area. Orange flooring tiles look amazing against the white wall colours, which provoke you to spend longer hours in the dining room. Eclectic artifacts and paintings are indeed a treat to watch while drooling over delicious food.
This corridor is a wide open space that connects the entire house. It makes sure that the house is kept well lit and airy at all times. The similar floor pattern is witnessed here as well and believe it or not; it looks absolutely gorgeous with the addition of a lonesome planter and dim lighting.
