A simple south Indian home

Alike most of the South Indian stand alone houses, this house also comes with a balcony that is well crafted and well maintained. This is a cozy place to enjoy a quick read or a relaxing evening tea with the family. The seating area is built with stone just like the flooring. The designing factor behind this idea is that stone is always cooler than ties and wooden flooring and therefore, can serve as the best seating place. The cane shutters further help in keeping the place cool.

Hope you liked the designing of this ideabook. If you are looking for more home decor ideas, do not forget to checkout this ideabook : Wood and stone : A wonderful combination!