A simple south Indian home

This is a beautiful residence designed by DD architects for an NRI family in Thrissur, Kerala. The whole idea behind the design revolves around smart inclusions of traditional Kerala sensibilities. This, along with the rich details of wood have created an absolute masterpiece which is in perfect accordance with the client’s requirements. Let’s take you around this stunning South Indian property.
Alike most of the South Indian stand alone houses, this house also comes with a balcony that is well crafted and well maintained. This is a cozy place to enjoy a quick read or a relaxing evening tea with the family. The seating area is built with stone just like the flooring. The designing factor behind this idea is that stone is always cooler than ties and wooden flooring and therefore, can serve as the best seating place. The cane shutters further help in keeping the place cool.
Hope you liked the designing of this ideabook. If you are looking for more home decor ideas, do not forget to checkout this ideabook : Wood and stone : A wonderful combination!
As we go further inside, we witness the dining area, which is a personalized compact place zoned out from the kitchen area. A sturdy wooden dining table with glass platform and wooden chairs makes the highly coveted centrepiece. The interiors are kept subtle and soothing to create a cozy, homely effect for some memorable family moments.
The kitchen has been very wisely and strategically designed. You can easily witness the slight nuances of black, brown and silver creating a perfect harmony with each other. The subtly shiny and durable black granite makes the perfect counter top material. Modular kitchen is provided to create maximum space in a small area. Designers have very creatively sized some glass portions on the wooden cabinets to give a sneak peek of the expensive kitchen ware. This also helps you arrange things properly and saves you a lot of time when you are looking for one. The refrigerator is tightly snugged into one corner of the kitchen that is well accentuated by the mutely painted walls.
As they say, ‘Save the best for the last’. This is indeed the best portion of the house that seamlessly blends the interiors with the exteriors. This style has been extremely traditional in South Indian households. At the entrance, you are greeted with this spectacular view of a covered fountain and cool seating area which instantly makes you feel ‘at home’. The subtle lighting radiates like golden rays of ultimate bliss against the darkly tinted furniture and glossy flooring.
This home recreates the magic of a traditional Kerala household. Along with the addition of few modern fittings, this place makes you walk down the memory lane that is filled with extreme warmth and coziness.
The bedroom is a very cozy place that comes with mute interiors and lightly toed flooring. Smart wooden accents like in doors and windows create the traditional Indian effect. What looks ravishing here is the modern wardrobe deign that has contrasting brown hues for adding a zing to the room. Strategic placement of mirrors on the wardrobe, wooden panels highlights the quirky approach.