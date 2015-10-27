Affordable Delhi farmhouse

This residence is an epitome of luxury built in the classiest neighborhood of Delhi. It has been impressively built using contemporary designs and modern sensibilities. Designed by Monica Khanna Designs, designers from New Delhi, this residence is a great source of inspiration as it brings together a perfect mix of rustic farmhouse and stylishly chic design. Brace yourselves as to what you are about to experience is an exquisite blend of delicate wooden work and classy glass textures.
The living area of this spacious house overlooks the green interiors that construe the gracious patio and balcony. The wooden beams and structures are in perfect harmony with the ivory walls that replicate a perfect country style villa. To add to the richness, simple wooden chairs with comfortable cushions are provided along with a wooden seating area by the window. The entire area exudes a tranquil and serene vibe that fills the air with freshness and positivity. The wooden seating area comes with some intricate collectibles like hand woven cushions, an antique jewelry box and Indian artifacts.
Designed extensively in wood and stone, this residence takes you back in those times when space was not a constraint. The lush green landscapes, royal wooden entrances and artistic stone work make it the focal point of the entire farm house. The house is decorated with colourful and vivid planters to embark an inviting and welcoming stance. The use of high quality wood with metallic handles and fixtures further enhance the regal effect.
A farmhouse is a relaxing destination that is far from the monotonous city life. That is why spa was made an imperative part of the house that helps you to revitalize your soul and take a cozy dip in extreme positivity and bliss. Continuing with the same wooden legacy, the spa is built with glass windows that capture the maximum goodness of natural light and help you forget all your tensions and worries. This place is a perfect spot to experience ultimate Zen.
The study area is a rare blend of rustic furniture and cozy lighting. A comfortable and sleep inducing recliner holds the center stage in the study area. This is further followed by another wooden embellishment like a lonesome chair, wooden bookshelf and wooden frames for doors and windows. Clever use of glass windows and doors allow you to enjoy a book amidst natural green and warm sun rays. This compact space is designed with a minimalist approach with main focus on the seating area. A high ceiling is provided with a wooden fan that highlights the rustic charm offered by the area.
The façade is a beautiful fusion of subtle brickwork, wooden frames and glass panels. The entire house is given French windows and doors to make you feel as close to nature as possible. Inclusion of delicate topiary and colourful array of planters deepen the relaxing and soothing effect of the farmhouse. Strategic placement of effective lighting helps the place glow during dark hours, thus creating a beautiful frame.
