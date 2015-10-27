Affordable Delhi farmhouse

The study area is a rare blend of rustic furniture and cozy lighting. A comfortable and sleep inducing recliner holds the center stage in the study area. This is further followed by another wooden embellishment like a lonesome chair, wooden bookshelf and wooden frames for doors and windows. Clever use of glass windows and doors allow you to enjoy a book amidst natural green and warm sun rays. This compact space is designed with a minimalist approach with main focus on the seating area. A high ceiling is provided with a wooden fan that highlights the rustic charm offered by the area.

