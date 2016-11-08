Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Budget Tips to Decorate Small and Modern Homes

Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern dining room
Small houses represent a challenge to decorative level, namely arranging furniture, accessories, and accurate colors requires a little research and creativity. New trends offer many alternatives that are perfect for small spaces, so before buying furniture, you should know what are appropriate.  At homify, we wanted to count 12 modern special tips to decorate room with simple, inexpensive and easy to implement ideas. These tips are offered by professionals, so trust them blindly. Here they go!

1. Choose a palette of clear colors and vibrant accessories

Light colors in small spaces are essential, see that white predominates the space and then add some color to give a moderate touch in modern way, with a sofa, rug or cushions.

2. Have right amount of Cabinets

In a small kitchen. the best way to make it look spacious enough is adding a good distribution of space through cabinets.

3. Don't miss the giant Mirror in Bathroom

This small bathroom looks much larger, thanks to several factors, the first is lighting. Placing multiple points of light adds amplitude, second- the predominant color is white, but also has beautiful details in black and third mirror that occupies much of the wall, this certainly brings a lot of visual depth.

4. When the light comes from several sources, the space looks larger

This kitchen looks like a studio apartment or house, inn serves as the main island and dining at the same time, like lighting from various angles adds depth to the small space.

5. Practical organizers to save space

This tip is not only functional but also modern. Inside the closet door, there is the organizer allowing you to save space and keep everything neat and organized.

6. Tailored Shelves on the Wall

If you have no place in the room for a large wardrobe, you can opt for this idea, do tailor shelves on the walls creating a deep space thus take advantage of the space in an ingenious way. Use wall niches for perfection and volume.


7. Minimalist Concept- Keep the essentials only!

The decor is modern minimalist style that fits perfectly in a small house, this is a unique space segmented by sections with the basic and necessary furniture.

8. Modern Tiles and Mirror effect

These white tiles type white bricks are very modern, ideal for an industrial-style decor and fall very well in a small bathroom since the effect adds spaciousness to the space. Of course, not forgetting the clear tones and the respective mirror.

9. Open plan is the best solution

It is common for small houses to have a unique space for the living room and kitchen. The best for this is to keep the open concept, without walls or partitions, that make the place seamless and boundless.

10. Bring multi-functional Furniture

In small spaces, the best you can do is to place furniture that may have more than one use. For example here, cooking area can serve as a dining room or even as a mini bar.

11. Exploit the natural lights

Natural light is the best ally in small spaces, allow not only better lighting, ventilation and also gives the feeling of being an open space.

12. Floating shelves to sort the room

This tip is perfect for modern decor, minimalist style simplicity are top features this year. In addition to aesthetics, you can have different uses and only need few materials to build it.

