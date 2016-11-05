15 Photos of One Storey House to design yours!

Most people always want to have a two and even three floors but what if we have everything on one level in a pleasant, comfortable and convenient way? This happens with the house we are visiting today. It is splendid with modern, simple and strong design, solving all the important and daily use areas. With a sober palette of colors and a secret hidden inside, this one storey houses are sure to give you some major interior and facade goals. The house represents the finest models by designers.
The facade facing the street shows a simple, nothing sumptuous and cozy design house with big windows but not to the floor, show adequate proportion to the horizontality that characterizes the house. Finding middle level above street level, a large cornice is closing volume and a small garden accompanies the rise.
And going inside, we discovered an outdoor pergola with a gallery that accompanies the area of small terraces generating a respite and allowing continuous visual of the interior, especially the social area of the house.
Viola! This is the big secret, an inner courtyard with grass and the sun and the stars allows a continuous illumination of the interior spaces of the house. While the house is closed to the outside, it opens completely to its cente. We found this wonderful space with social area and the main room to the left, no doubt a beautiful view.
The interior of the house is amazing. The color palette managed throughout the house gives it a unique, sophisticated and luxurious touch, while maintaining harmony throughout the different spaces being understood as one even if they are only 3 in 1.
The kitchen is presented as a work island in proportions that relates to the large dining room beside and behind them the large sofa table that defines the room. Little green touche gives us a winking eye occasionally.
Changing textures in the environment will always give a twist and a dynamism that is within the small space. The wall of the room and the most important- its texture to dress in natural stone that keeps a somewhat rustic finish and are offset forward, generating small shadows within the frame definitely an operation amazing design by the niche that alludes a sophisticated fireplace.
And as always we keep on saying- the details make the difference, we said goodbye to the bathroom visit that are not ceased to have a presence of design inside. Formed by coral stone on top of the sink and on the floor, keeping the hue neutral in the social area. Wood furniture blends in color, while the wall changes its texture for wallpaper and simultaneously wears a work of art, small woven leaves hanging from it. Beautiful or not?
