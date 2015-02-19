Maps and globes in the home

Since the dawn of the human, men and women have pondered what lies beyond our field of vision, beyond our homes and beyond our immediate reach—these days, we no longer believe our world is flat, or that the sun revolves around our earth (most of us, anyway!). With the advent of technology, we have drastically changed the way we view our world, we are globalised, more connected with each other than ever before, and thanks to Google Earth, able to explore unknown destinations with the simple click of a button. People have always had an innate fascination with the world beyond our backdoor; we yearn for exploration, for adventure, and for culture.
Impart a little worldliness into your home with a map, a globe or a hint of cartographical art—check out the following stylish and tasteful examples below, and let your interior décor take you to new and exotic locations.
Often collections of home accessories or ornaments are relegated to the eccentric 60-something crowd who hoard their overflowing boxes of stamps and precious salt and pepper shakers within their homes, forgetting the notion ‘less is more’ (and consequently creating vulgar and tacky interior décor). Forget kitsch and shabby—globes and maps are one of the few items that still hold a position of aristocratic style and refined taste. Can’t get enough of the globe? Consider implementing an assortment of several earthly spheres within your home or study. They will work together as a stylish collection and have guests intrigued and captivated.
As children, most of us probably owned or had access to a globe—they were moulded plastic objects with cities, countries, oceans and seas printed fairly crudely onto them, some glowed, some had mountainous ridges, but most were simply approximate representations of the earth for us to hold in our hands and marvel at. Not so these days, globes are a statement item, one of nobility and taste. Furthermore, no classic or traditional drawing room would be complete without the addition of a handmade, accurate and free-standing globe. This delightfully intricate example by Bellerby and Co Globemakers is about as elegant as you can get—hand painted, obscenely precise, and oozing refinement, this item is guaranteed to inject a little culture and finesse into your domestic space.
Cartography holds a special place in our history. It is the essence of adventure, of exploration and of knowledge. Previously, those who possessed maps were educated men and women, intelligent individuals who had reason to ponder what lied beyond their immediate home and country. These days, you can bring a little refinement and scholarship into your domestic space with a feature wall displaying a vintage style map. This piece greatly enhances the room by infusing a sense of adventurous journey whilst the vintage quality creates curiosity and charm. Pair such a statement wall with contemporary furniture and earthy tones to exude a feeling of exploration and erudition.
If you are looking for a more contemporary way to incorporate a map into your home, consider a piece of statement furniture that has just that. This dining table integrates a rustic style printed map onto its surface and the result is something that charms and enthrals with its individuality and rustic modernity.
An excellent way to spice up a child’s play room is this stylish and bright mapped feature wall—the intricate details of the earth’s planets will have the little one’s enthralled and educated at the same time, whilst providing the space a sense of colour and attraction.
Perhaps you want to focus on one particular place, a city once visited, a town imagined, or an unknown destination? Consider a feature wall map of one specific place instead of the entire globe. Often cities have interesting lattice shaped formations, they might be built around a grid, or organic in shape and form, either way, they can create an interesting wall design that will infuse a sense of voyage and intrigue, whilst providing a contemporary and modern interior design.