Maps and globes in the home

Since the dawn of the human, men and women have pondered what lies beyond our field of vision, beyond our homes and beyond our immediate reach—these days, we no longer believe our world is flat, or that the sun revolves around our earth (most of us, anyway!). With the advent of technology, we have drastically changed the way we view our world, we are globalised, more connected with each other than ever before, and thanks to Google Earth, able to explore unknown destinations with the simple click of a button. People have always had an innate fascination with the world beyond our backdoor; we yearn for exploration, for adventure, and for culture.

Impart a little worldliness into your home with a map, a globe or a hint of cartographical art—check out the following stylish and tasteful examples below, and let your interior décor take you to new and exotic locations.