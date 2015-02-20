Are you looking to inject a little pizzazz into your domestic space, give it some edge, style and a dash of flamboyant creativity? Mix in some Matisse, pluck a little Picasso and incorporate a dash of Duchamp. These artists, whose work is undoubtedly out of the average person’s budget, can still hold a place within the home, and to inject a hint of artistic flair, simply incorporate some painterly style into your abode. Watch your tedious or tiresome space transform into a light and lively room, filled with compelling and curious accoutrements that energise and entice.

With so many options when it comes to painterly décor, let Homify narrow the field and motivate you with the following adventurous and exciting examples below.