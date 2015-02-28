Mix and match: combining patterns

Our personalised interior décor is a reflection of our inner artistic selves—how we creatively express our individuality is often echoed in the way we present our homes and design our domestic spaces. It is however, a consequence of today’s busy and hectic career-oriented schedules, that our homes become merely perfunctory bases for which to sleep, eat, and brace for another frenzied and frenetic day at our workplace. What is easily forgotten is the effect our home spaces have on our ability to possess a clear mind and effectively prepare for busy and mentally challenging work. Consider refreshing or revitalising your home space to create an area with a calming yet buoyant atmosphere that will inject a sense of movement and enjoyments into a cool or dull dwelling.

Today’s ideabook will look at mixing and matching patterns within the home to create an area pops and excites. Forget simply one print or design within a room, combining multiple prints can allow you to recycle existing pieces of furniture and ornamentation whilst infusing spaces with interest and contrast. Check out the following examples below and learn some simple tips to juxtapose complementary patterns and prints.