6 Tips to Design a Spectacular Staircase

Are you trying to build your dream home and want to give equal attention to every nook and cranny? If that is the case, then the toughest thing you are going to experience is the designing of stairs.
However, designing it with the right idea and elements can increase the functionality of the house. Here, we have 6 tips using which you can create amazing staircase for your home.
The most important task before you plan a ladder is investigating if your house is ready for the element. The sole purpose of a ladder is to increase the functionality of your house and when you add a ladder in your home, it should fulfil this purpose. Sometimes, there are houses which don’t actually need a staircase and enforcing it in such places will only create clutter. Decide if you really need one and then proceed with a strategy.
Find an ideal design of a ladder to match the environment of your house. Homify has a lot of staircase designs through which you can get inspired. Once you decide on a particular shape and size, proceed with drawing a rough sketch.
For those, who find it difficult to draw, hiring an expert is always a good option. The idea behind a sketch is that you can instruct the architects about your expectations.
The key to constructing a perfect ladder is determining the height and length. Whether you are opting for an L-shaped, a curve or a 180-degree turn for stairs, divide it into convenient increments.
Usually, the common length of a staircase is the distance between first and second floor or the basement and ground floor. Whatever be your requirement, you will have to decide on it precisely.
After determining the height and overall length of the ladder, you will have to decide on the material to be used for the construction of the top of stairs. Suppose you are going to use ceramic tiles, the adaptation has to be determined on the first stage. Whereas if it is a carpet, you won’t need any such calculation.
Also, you have to horizontally measure the space occupied by the ladder base and how you want to utilize it. A minimum of 90 cm of free space will be needed to avoid any sort of obstruction.
After all the big calculation, you are left with the measurement of the top of the stairs. The catch here will be – instead of getting confused between the meter and centimeter thing, try to stick just to centimeters.
For example, the total height to be covered through stairs is 250 cm and let us considers the ideal size of a step is 20 cm. Therefore we divide 250 by 20 cm to calculate the number of steps required. As a result of this division, we obtain 12.5 steps which is not a practical solution. After all, we cannot make a half step, so, better round it off to 13 steps and then divide the actual height with the practical option, i.e. 13 steps. The result of this calculation will be accounted as the height of each step.
The width of each step should always be the same. To calculate it, you just have to take the entire length and divide it by the total number of steps minus one.
So, if the total distance to be covered is 342.5 cm and the total number of steps to be are 13, then the width of each step will be 342.5 divided by 12. The reason being when you build a staircase, the last step is on the same level as the upper floor.
