A Cosy 450 Sqft Apartment at Napeansea Road, Mumbai

Get ready to explore a warm, cosy and elegant home on Napeansea Rd, an affluent neighbourhood in South Mumbai. Despite its modest dimensions, the residence wows with rich and solid timber furniture, artistic touches and soothing colours. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Nitido Interior Design, this inviting and airy home keeps things minimalistic, practical and stylish.
Here’s another closet in a different bedroom. Though the left side flaunts an elegant wooden door, the right side is a blend of black and white artistic touches. Abstract shapes have been drawn all over the glossy white doors for a unique effect.
The wall-to-wall bank of closets is sufficient for organising clothes, shoes, accessories and even bedding. Translucent white sheets framed by wood form the doors on the left, while the cabinet and drawers on the right make use of solid wood.
This elegant and spacious bathroom makes use of sober grey and white tones for a trendy and minimalistic look. Sleek glass panels separate the shower area nicely, while fashionable fixtures stand out against the grey tiles. The wooden under-sink cabinet lends lots of warmth here, while powerful lighting brightens up the space.
Done up in a pristine shade of white, the simple and sophisticated bedroom looks cosy and calm. The neat wood and wrought iron shelf on the left of the plush bed caters to storage needs, while a sleek side table helps in organising essentials. The quirky framed poster adds some fun to the room.
Here’s another sleek chest of drawers positioned right opposite the sink. Its top is adorned with a potted green, some toiletries and soft towels. And the cabinets underneath can easily store laundry and cleaning supplies. Along with the wooden door, this storage unit makes the bathroom very cosy and inviting.
What a classy, tranquil and tasteful home this is!