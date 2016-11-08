Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Beautiful 3bhk Family Home in Vadodara

Justwords Justwords
3 BHK Duplex, ZEAL Arch Designs ZEAL Arch Designs Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Vadodara, a historically rich Indian city in Gujarat has caught our eye today with a beautiful 3bhk duplex designed by the interior architects at Zeal Arch Designs. Covering an area of 60 square metres, this abode required an expenditure of Rs. 10 lakhs for its design and decor. Simple but elegant wooden elements, minimalistic and modern furniture, soothing colours, and pleasing paintings make this home a cosy and charming place to live in. You will also get to admire some innovative touches for the partition between the kitchen and dining, and the door of the prayer room.

Soothing living space

TV Panel ZEAL Arch Designs Modern living room Furniture,Picture frame,Comfort,Azure,Cabinetry,Interior design,Yellow,Drawer,Wood,Floor
ZEAL Arch Designs

TV Panel

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

The wooden partition between the dining space and kitchen is geometrically inspired and interesting with its zigzagging lines. The wooden TV unit is simple but stylish, and is on the left of the staircase that leads to higher levels.

Inviting entrance

Main Door ZEAL Arch Designs Modern houses Houseplant,Plant,Flowerpot,Building,Wood,Interior design,Picture frame,Floor,Flooring,Wall
ZEAL Arch Designs

Main Door

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

Creamy and pure shades of white make the porch a serene and welcoming space, where a metal and glass shade protects you from sun and rain. The wrought iron swing promises open air enjoyment, while the solid wooden door with slats running down the middle lends warmth and cosiness. We also love the vibrant pots which have been inspired by the colours of the Indian flag.

Living Room

Living Room ZEAL Arch Designs Modern living room
ZEAL Arch Designs

Living Room

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

A cosy yellow sectional offers adequate seating in the living area, while the soft green feature wall holds painted panels for an aesthetic touch. Patterned cushions and the wavy border of the false ceiling add visual interest as well.

Bold kitchen

Kitchen ZEAL Arch Designs Modern kitchen
ZEAL Arch Designs

Kitchen

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

Bright red combines with white to make the kitchen a bold and energetic space with lots of sleek storage options. Modern appliances, a shiny floor and neat tiles on the backsplash add to the attraction here.

Artistic prayer room

Pooja Door ZEAL Arch Designs Modern windows & doors
ZEAL Arch Designs

Pooja Door

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

The natural wooden door of the puja room features beautiful filigree work, with small brass bells hanging in the empty squares. What a wonderful way to approach spirituality.

Luxurious master bedroom

Master Bedroom ZEAL Arch Designs Modern style bedroom
ZEAL Arch Designs

Master Bedroom

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

While gorgeous shades of blue and turquoise dominate the bed here, the white leather lounger at the foot end makes for stylish relaxation. The vibrant paintings add life and artistic touches to the creamy white environment of this bedroom.


Simple but cosy

Master Bedroom ZEAL Arch Designs Modern style bedroom
ZEAL Arch Designs

Master Bedroom

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

Rich brown and wooden colours add warmth to this primarily white bedroom, while sleek patterns on the bedding and curtains make things interesting. The unique in-built painting of a gorgeous sunset is eye-catching too.

Classy storage

Wardrobe ZEAL Arch Designs Modern style bedroom Property,Building,Wood,Interior design,House,Lighting,Flooring,Floor,Yellow,Door
ZEAL Arch Designs

Wardrobe

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

Elegant, dark wood and white unite to make the floor to ceiling in-built closets stylish and practical. Since they offer lots of storage space, the bedroom stays clutter-free easily.  

Inspired by this simple yet visually pleasing and comfortable duplex? Take another tour for more ideas - A Simple 1.5 BHK Apartment for 39 Lakhs.

Before and After – Budget Renovations to Enliven a Family Home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks