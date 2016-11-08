A Beautiful 3bhk Family Home in Vadodara

Vadodara, a historically rich Indian city in Gujarat has caught our eye today with a beautiful 3bhk duplex designed by the interior architects at Zeal Arch Designs. Covering an area of 60 square metres, this abode required an expenditure of Rs. 10 lakhs for its design and decor. Simple but elegant wooden elements, minimalistic and modern furniture, soothing colours, and pleasing paintings make this home a cosy and charming place to live in. You will also get to admire some innovative touches for the partition between the kitchen and dining, and the door of the prayer room.
The wooden partition between the dining space and kitchen is geometrically inspired and interesting with its zigzagging lines. The wooden TV unit is simple but stylish, and is on the left of the staircase that leads to higher levels.
Creamy and pure shades of white make the porch a serene and welcoming space, where a metal and glass shade protects you from sun and rain. The wrought iron swing promises open air enjoyment, while the solid wooden door with slats running down the middle lends warmth and cosiness. We also love the vibrant pots which have been inspired by the colours of the Indian flag.
A cosy yellow sectional offers adequate seating in the living area, while the soft green feature wall holds painted panels for an aesthetic touch. Patterned cushions and the wavy border of the false ceiling add visual interest as well.
Bright red combines with white to make the kitchen a bold and energetic space with lots of sleek storage options. Modern appliances, a shiny floor and neat tiles on the backsplash add to the attraction here.
The natural wooden door of the puja room features beautiful filigree work, with small brass bells hanging in the empty squares. What a wonderful way to approach spirituality.
While gorgeous shades of blue and turquoise dominate the bed here, the white leather lounger at the foot end makes for stylish relaxation. The vibrant paintings add life and artistic touches to the creamy white environment of this bedroom.
Rich brown and wooden colours add warmth to this primarily white bedroom, while sleek patterns on the bedding and curtains make things interesting. The unique in-built painting of a gorgeous sunset is eye-catching too.
Elegant, dark wood and white unite to make the floor to ceiling in-built closets stylish and practical. Since they offer lots of storage space, the bedroom stays clutter-free easily.
Inspired by this simple yet visually pleasing and comfortable duplex? Take another tour for more ideas - A Simple 1.5 BHK Apartment for 39 Lakhs.