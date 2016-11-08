Your browser is out-of-date.

A Beautiful 350 Sqft Furnished Apartment

Justwords Justwords
PARIS 17 30m², blackStones blackStones Modern kitchen
Today we will take you on the tour of a tiny but intelligently planned apartment in Paris, which will surely inspire you to build something similar for yourself in India. With an area of only 30 square metres, this home shows how you can own a compact but stylish abode despite the ever-increasing real estate prices. White is the main colour used throughout the apartment for a spacious feel, while different functional spaces merge with each other seamlessly for an open look. Furniture is minimalistic and trendy, and bright lights make sure that the residence never seems cramped. Credit for all this goes to the interior architects at Blackstones.

Open plan beauty

PARIS 17 30m², blackStones blackStones Modern kitchen
We love how the living area and kitchen merge with each other without any interior walls, so that the small apartment feels airy and open. A simple grey sofa, some quirky coffee tables and a wall-mounted TV ensure relaxation and entertainment here. The white and glossy kitchen with its smooth cabinets and gleaming chrome appliances looks very inviting.

Let in the sun

PARIS 17 30m², blackStones blackStones Modern kitchen
Tall glass doors help the sunlight to fill the living area with warmth and allow fresh air to enter when left open. The high chairs at the kitchen peninsula make it easy for the chef to socialise with guests.

Lovely and practical kitchen

PARIS 17 30m², blackStones blackStones Modern kitchen
The mini U-shaped kitchen makes use of spotless white hues and fashionable steel appliances so that cooking becomes a pleasure here. Bright lights and minimalistic fixtures add to the beauty of the space.

Cosy and clever bedroom

PARIS 17 30m², blackStones blackStones Industrial style bedroom
Glass panels in black frames create a unique partition between the bedroom and the common areas; while drapes come down to cover the glass when you need privacy. Wall-mounted reading lamps on either side of the bed make sure that space is utilised as cleverly as possible.

Great planning

PARIS 17 30m², blackStones blackStones Modern dressing room
The in-built closet and the door to the attached bathroom are close to the bed, but at a comfortable and aesthetic distance. They allow ample floor area for free movement, while the wooden doors add warmth to the room.

Bright and inviting

PARIS 17 30m², blackStones blackStones Modern bathroom
Creamy white colours in the small but beautifully bright bathroom invite us to take a closer look, while earthy tiles line the floor and shower area. The wooden door adds a dash of warmth.

Minimalistic and stylish

PARIS 17 30m², blackStones blackStones Modern bathroom
Despite the scarcity of space, the bathroom doesn’t look cramped or gloomy. Sleek and modern sanitary fixtures offer all the comfort you need, while the mirror with a lighted border lends a glamorous touch here.

So you see how even the tiniest of apartments can be made pleasing and comfortable enough for stylish urban living. Check out another tour for more ideas - A1200 sq ft Family Home in Ahmedabad.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

