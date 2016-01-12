The infinity house

Let's take a tour of this awe-inspiring house designed by Peter Pichler Architecture, architects based in Italy. The house is located in a picturesque countryside surrounded by vineyards and mountains, and the architects have cleverly designed the house to literally reflect the beautiful natural surroundings by integrating mirrors onto the exterior of the house. This is truly a house which we can reflect upon.

We hope you will be inspired by the ingenious architecture and design of this house. Let's have a look at this incredible and beautiful creation which joins forces with nature and the law of physics to astound anyone who sets their eyes upon this house.