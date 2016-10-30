Top 5: Grand entrance, Diwali decoration, Budget homes, and Kitchen Ideas

Welcome back to the top 5 of the week from homify! Here we are again ready to present you a list top 5 interior decor trending topics of the previous week. Yes, we know you all are quite busy decorating your home and hosting guests at home but then its that time of the year when you cannot do away with unkempt homes. You have to keep your house, from the entrance to kitchen, spik and span and that's why today's list consists of everything of your needs.
Instead of wasting time googling each thing, have a look on how you can decorate your entrance, maintain kitchen well organized amidst all the preparations, keep your Home Diwali and guest ready. Here goes our list!
Entrances, indeed, are one of the primary elements that can make or break the impression of your home and right decoration is the vehicle to further journey. Often it happens that we forget to give them attention as much as the other parts of the house. Consider your entrance as the first few notes of the song, over which the entire storyline is based. So before you send out the invitations for your Diwali bash, get it done and ready.
Learn how you can do it effortlessly with these small and easy to follow ideas. You can check this link for more information.
Building your own home is one of the biggest dreams for everyone. However, not to mention, this dream is often shattered when we come to know the overall cost of the construction of the house plus the additional expenditure required for refurbishing. But have you ever imagined that you can get professionally designed homes that are full of style and ooze elegance, in India, that too under Rs. 20 Lakhs only? Can't believe us?
Go through this guide to have a look at some of the houses that have been designed, build and completed within a limited budget of Rs. 20 lakhs. Click this link.
Diwali is round the corner and we cannot wait more to get indulged into the happiness of the festival. But don't we all want to make our homes look like a dreamy den that invites positivity, happiness, and the prosperity. Get into the mood of celebration for today and start your last round of Diwali decoration. This guide gives you a handy list of Diwali preparations that we all need at the last moment.
Seems like people are getting too much conscious of the exteriors and entrance of their homes. We have been regularly seeing these topics on hit list amongst our users. This guide shows you not 5 or 10, but 30 different images of house entrance that are sure to entice the viewers and guests of your home. We are sure you will find something of your interest from this list.
Get the views of these house entrances from here.
If you are looking for some quick, practical and rational ideas for your kitchen then this guide is a jackpot for you. We all wish to have kitchen appliances, cutleries, spices, and everything on place, well organized and uncluttered. The guide introduces you some practical ideas that earn more spacious fields, add functionality and are also easier to coordinate with the system usage.
You can reach this guide from this link- 11 Wonderful Kitchen Ideas That You Can Directly Copy
Stay tuned to us for more ideas and inspirations.