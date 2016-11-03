A 615 sqft Apartment for the Indian City

Designing a small apartment is a challenge which becomes enhanced when it is being remodelled. In this ideabook we shall explore a house that became expansive after revamping the design and layout. Built on two levels the house now has a spacious balcony and wide rooms that have been decorated with the spirit of an enthusiastic architect by combining colourful designs with neutral background.
Space below the staircase becomes a stylish storage area and bar enclosed within glass in the cozy living room decorated with colourful foot stools and wall art. One does not notice the lack of space in this region as every piece of furniture is stacked against the wall creating a clutter-free and organised environment.
Looking at this pretty dining area no one would be able to guess that this was once an open terrace that was lying unused. The open area has now been transformed into a cheerful dining region with skylights and colorful objects all over. During the day the room is lit with sunlight and at night by starlight making mealtimes a pleasurable affair.
Minimalist bathroom with sparkling white storage area and counter is pleasing to the eye and the large mirror taking up almost half the wall makes the region look spacious as does the large window. Sliding entrance door to the restroom gains additional space in the region adjoining the bathroom that has the elegance of a spa.
Lack of space in the kitchen does not seem to have restricted the kitchen planners' creativity in fitting in all required essentials into it. Besides a sizeable cook-top and single sink wash area, the kitchen also has a wide counter for prepping activities and wood toned back-splash that brings a touch of warmth to the kitchen. Spacious below counter cabinets and a couple of cabinets extending from above back-splash to ceiling provide much needed storage area to give the counter an uncluttered look.
A simple dark staircase connecting both floors has been converted into a bright lit stairwell with shiny steel handlebar and recessed lighting close to the steps. Wall décor designed like a bunch of flowers made of lace adds style and glamor to the unadorned walls of the staircase.
Peach toned surroundings and furnishings make the lovely bedroom a restful region for sleep. Floating shelves as nightstands provide adequate storage without impinging on floor space and also act as stands for glowing night lamps. The bright red painting above the headstand adds color to the otherwise room that also has closets fitted with large mirrors.
