24 Rustic Kitchen Decors

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style kitchen
Rustic homes seem to stay in trend forever. However attaining the perfect rustic charm is never so easy as you have to be careful with every little essential, whether it is color, technique, or materials.

Especially, when it is about renovating the kitchen, even maintaining the warmth and comfort level is necessary.

To simplify the task, here we have 24 beautiful examples for you:

​Glowing Charm

Casa das Primaveras, 30/01/1986 30/01/1986 Rustic style kitchen
30/01/1986

30/01/1986
30/01/1986
30/01/1986

A beautiful combination of a lightly toned walls, roofs, and dark cabinets add to the charm of this kitchen decorated in rustic style.

​Rustic Orange kitchen

Cozinhas incríveis, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina KitchenStorage
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

The orange kitchen here has rustic look with a modern edge to it. Neat rectangular cabinets with the white glossy finish are complementing the whole setup.

​Up and Down

Cobertura VL, Studio Novak Studio Novak Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Novak

Studio Novak
Studio Novak
Studio Novak

When you have such an amazing kitchen, rest of the house feels like of no use. This kitchen is more about wooden work. We can’t even ignore the hanging plants.

​Wooden cabinets

Küchen / Massivholzküchen, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Here we have a warm showcase of wooden cabinets and bright walls. Both complement each other to give a perfect rustic space.

​A vibrant kitchen

RESIDÊNCIA MM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style kitchen
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

Lavender is the ruling shade of this kitchen and this is definitely the most daring and wise rustic choice you can make.

​Modern kitchen

Küchen / Massivholzküchen, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Classic style kitchen
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Although, it is a modern kitchen, the warmth of a rustic setting has been maintained by the wooden cabinets.


Brick wall

TAQ, Espais Duals Espais Duals Rustic style kitchen
Espais Duals

Espais Duals
Espais Duals
Espais Duals

While the rest of the kitchen has a normal setting the bricked wall accomplishes the goal of a rustic kitchen.

​Outdoor kitchen

Espaço Gourmet, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Eclectic style kitchen
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

It’s a bar and kitchen with direct connection with the outside elements.

Rustic wall

W10 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Rustic style kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

W10 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

On one side it is the rustic wall and on the other side, there is a cozy white wall, giving a contrast to the entire space.

​Different Elements

Wohnhaus 26, Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH Rustic style kitchen
Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH

Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH
Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH
Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH

Several elements here have been combined to attain the rustic texture. Big and small prints rule every corner of the house.

​Antique Cabinet

Projekt wnętrz domu kraków, MOCOLOCCO MOCOLOCCO Rustic style kitchen
MOCOLOCCO

MOCOLOCCO
MOCOLOCCO
MOCOLOCCO

By placing just one antique cabinet, the designers have given an ultimate rustic appearance to this room.

​Outdoor Connection

PROJETO RESIDENCIA ALTO DA BOA VISTA SP, MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA Modern kitchen
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA

MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA

It is the outdoor connection that is giving this rustic kitchen absolute warmth.

​Monochrome Kitchen

homify Rustic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even the monochrome kitchen can be given a rustic twist. Black beam, ceramic tiles, and the white walls, we cannot ask for more out of this kitchen.

​Great dimensions

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Rustic style houses
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Wooden beams, uniquely dimensioned chimney, and the dark door, just what you need to transform your kitchen.

​Colors everywhere

Arquitetura de Interiores, Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo Rustic style kitchen
Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Purple, pink, silver, and white, the designers of the kitchen have played well with the color combination. Light intensity has been maintained here to keep the bit of modernism in.

​Ceiling Fixtures

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Tropical style kitchen
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

If nothing works, just play with the light fixtures and impart the right touch to your kitchen. Lights mixed with the right color are the focal point of this kitchen.

​Unique dimensions

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Country style kitchen
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Wooden textures are the essence of any rustic kitchen and this kitchen is perfectly combined with textured walls and jute chairs.

​Shimmery roof

Casa de Campo - Ibiúna, Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Country style kitchen Bricks Red
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

The shimmery roof here impresses the guests to a next level. It’s an open, airy kitchen filled with natural lights all around.

​Glowing Charm

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

This country style kitchen is categorized by large windows surrounded by wooden frames.

Beauty of stone

Cotswold Chapel Kitchen homify Country style kitchen Solid Wood Green shaker style,oak cabinets,oak worktops,farrow & ball,slate splashback,rayburn,open shelving,rail,oak shelf,oak crates,chappell green,down pipe
homify

Cotswold Chapel Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

A green kitchen imparting a faded look to the whole setting and that is what we look for in a rustic kitchen.

​Innovative mixture

Casa de Campo, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Country style kitchen
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Nicely dimensioned cabinets with beautiful colors and lights look amazing in this rustic kitchen.

​Charm of copper

Casa da Fazenda, COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS Rustic style kitchen
COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS

COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS
COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS
COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS

It’s a copperish charm all around, especially above the kitchen island.

​Country style

Casa de campo - Cunha - São Paulo - Brasil, Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

A country style kitchen with accurate rustic touch.

​Green Cabinets

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Mediterranean style kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

It’s just the green cabinet, you have to focus at in this kitchen.

Click here for more home ideas.

A Beautiful and Trendy Bangalore Apartment
Which one of these rustic kitchens inspired you the most?


