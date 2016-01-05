Heavenly Bath Designs

A day out in the countryside is a great way to get close to nature. Putting on some walking shoes, packing a picnic and walking to a beautiful look out for a picnic lunch. What better way to end a beautiful day in the great outdoors than with a steaming hot bath in the country house bathroom. This bathroom is exactly what the nature lover called for. It is a fantastic example of a rustic, retro bathroom. The freestanding claw foot bath brings a traditional feel to the bathroom. The colour and feature tiles behind the bath give it a retro buzz. The enormous bath is perfect to sink into after a long day walking. It is a perfect remedy for tired and sore muscles. Don’t be afraid to use bright colours in a bathroom. Contrast the colours with traditional styles for a unique finish.

A bath is often the feature item in a bathroom, as the room named after this item. Why not make a statement with a unique and original bath. It can not only be a functional item in the room, but also make a powerful design statement. When choosing a bath consider the size, style and design of the room. There are so many types, styles and materials to choose from. Try a different material such as copper or nickel, or a different colour to bring a different dimension to your bathroom design. For more ideas on bath and bathroom designs see here