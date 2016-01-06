Stunning Modern Mirrors for Every Home

Mirrors are used in a myriad different ways inside and outside the house. They can be functional, aesthetical as a design or style motif, or as an intentional reflective surface. Mirrors are often used in houses in order to be able to see around corner, entrances, or into other rooms. Another way a mirror can be used is to reflect a specific item of beauty. In this image the mirror is being used to reflect the light onto the bathroom fittings. The effect creates stunning lines of light and dark across the bathroom tap fixtures. This is an incredibly creative way of using mirrors to create something spectacular. Think outside the circle when placing mirrors in a house. What will be reflected, how will this appear from different perspectives in the house.

Mirrors are a great way to bring an extra element of interest into a house. They can create the illusion of space, bring light and interest into a dark corner, reflect specific items in a house, or simply as an additional work of art. There are so many different types and styles of mirrors. There are formal mirrors, decorative mirrors and modern mirrors. There is bound to be a mirror that suits every room in the house. For more ideas on how to use mirrors in houses today see here.