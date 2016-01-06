Bed designs to take your breath away

A bedroom is a personal sanctuary. It is a place to retreat to for rest, relaxation and sleep. It is important that you make wise decisions about the furniture and décor that you include in a bedroom. One of the most important decisions is the choice of bed. A bed must be comfortable, cosy as well as visually appealing. It must reflect the creativity and personality of those who sleep there. The design of beds have come a long way since the boring old mattress on slats. Modern beds come in a range of shapes and sizes. Whether you have a modern house or a country cottage, there is a bed to suit every style. Look at these 8 bed designs to inspire bed dreams.
A bachelor pad is a very masculine domain that is characterised by a dominance of function over form. Colours are dominated by neutral tones of black, white and every shade of grey between. There is often very little colour and few objects that do not have a function. A bachelor pad is often said to be an extension of the dorm room from a man’s early adult years. Fortunately modern bachelor pads have changed. Modern bachelor pads have a sleek, modern design. This bed reflects the modern bachelor pad style. It is a modern design, dominated by the smooth curved lines of the bed. There is a futuristic element to the bed, giving it the impression that it is floating above the carpet. This is a great example of how a great design can dominate a room.
It seems inevitable that at some stage in a child’s or adult’s life that we dream of a round bed. Viciani in Italy has come to the rescue and designed the much desired round bed. This amazing round bed will definitely be the centre of any bedroom, as it certainly wont fit against any walls. This bed, although modern in it’s shape retains the classical style of the padded bedhead and base. It’s style and colour is reminiscent of a bed from the 19th century. This bed would best be suited to a traditional styled room. Match it with antique floor lamps and classical chandeliers. The beautiful rich colourings would complement warm timber furniture such as a mahogany sideboard or wardrobe. Alternatively, contrast this bed in a modern room with minimalist furniture to make it really stand out. For more ideas from Viciani see here
Traditional timber four poster beds make a bold statement in a bedroom. Their enormous size makes it difficult not to notice them. They seem to promise a sanctuary and security inside their four invisible walls. This four poster bed made by Revival Beds in the United Kingdom, is called the ambassador four poster bed. They describe this bed as the ultimate super big bed. It is individually built by hand and is designed to last for generations. In addition to the huge size of this bed, there is additional storage space underneath. The two drawers provide extra storage, making this bed a functional as well as aesthetic genius. Although the size of this bed may limit its suitability in many rooms, it would be a make a wonderful addition to any large traditional bedrooms. To see more revival beds see here.
Bed size is one of the most important considerations to make when choosing a bed. It is inevitable that the bed will be the focus point and main feature of a bedroom. For this reason your bed should make a statement. If you have a large room, this allows for a grand statement. This bed makes one of the grandest statements. The actual bed is a simple form, with elegant bed linen in a neutral white. It is the magnificent bedhead that supplies the ‘wow’ factor. This bed is made by Opiusly of Argentina. The intricate timber bedhead is stunning. It reflects a myriad colours from reds to dark browns. It is certainly a presence in the room with it’s mere size, reaching close to the roof. Match this bed with neutral and timber furniture. Add a splash of colour to create pockets of interest.
Modern designs are becoming increasingly popular. Characterised by their simple, streamlined designs they often have little detail. This can sometimes appear a little plain for some people. One way to bring interest to a modern design is to introduce one element of focus, one element with detail. In the bedroom this can be done by choosing a colourful or detailed bed feature. This beautiful bedroom has relatively plain, modern décor, but it is enhanced by the bed. This bed, with its intricate padded bedhead contrasts with the modern elements in the room. The detail in the padded bedhead, and textured material brings a focus and point of interest to the room. Why not introduce a detail into modern designs to bring freshness to a room.
Japanese interior design is often defined by it’s simplicity and minimalism. Everything that is included in a room has a function. The futon bed is a good example of this. Traditional Japanese futon beds, shikibuton, is the quintessential minimalist item, consisting of a padded mattress placed on the ground, which is folded and stored away during the day. The western version has been altered to include a low bed base. This futon bed represents this well. The futon mattress is placed on a low base, creating a modest bed. This simple bed is complemented by the black and white theme of the room. It’s simplicity, reflecting the Japanese theme, creates a calm, serene atmosphere. Beauty in simplicity. Adding a theme to a bedroom can bring a new mood to the space.
A bed is a personal, private sanctuary where we retreat to after a long day. It is the place where we dream and imagine our hearts desires. It should, therefore, be a design that represents our personal style and tastes. Don’t be afraid to choose a bed that best represents who you are. This bed is a wonderful example of this. Its elaborate decoration is a striking presence in the room. To wake up in this bed is to feel as if you have woken in a forest of golden trees and magical spirits. The golden bedhead contrasts well with the deep purple tones of the bed linen to create a personal oasis. Match this with neutral colours and simple furniture to bring out the details in this bed.
A bed made from nails is sometimes used in Asian nations for meditation purposes. It is not, however, thought of as a material for beds in western countries. This may have changed with the introduction of the Yogi Bed. The Yogi Bed, made by WMor Architects in the United Kingdom is inspired by the traditional iron nail beds. For safety reasons nails have been replaced by silicon rubber and the Iroko wood for gloss lacquered pine. The design is purely modern, the bold black base and silicon rubber ‘nails’ presenting more of an art work than a functional bed. This bed would work well in a modern bedroom with simple furnishings and a basic colour theme. The bedroom is the place where the day starts and where our weary bones go to rest. It is important that the bedroom best represents those who live there. The bed is the focus of attention of the bedroom, so it is important that the bed best represents the desires, requirements and needs of those living there. Why not choose a bed that best represents a unique individual. There are so many different bed designs to choose from. These are just a few ideas. For more ideas see here.