Bed designs to take your breath away

A bed made from nails is sometimes used in Asian nations for meditation purposes. It is not, however, thought of as a material for beds in western countries. This may have changed with the introduction of the Yogi Bed. The Yogi Bed, made by WMor Architects in the United Kingdom is inspired by the traditional iron nail beds. For safety reasons nails have been replaced by silicon rubber and the Iroko wood for gloss lacquered pine. The design is purely modern, the bold black base and silicon rubber ‘nails’ presenting more of an art work than a functional bed. This bed would work well in a modern bedroom with simple furnishings and a basic colour theme. The bedroom is the place where the day starts and where our weary bones go to rest. It is important that the bedroom best represents those who live there. The bed is the focus of attention of the bedroom, so it is important that the bed best represents the desires, requirements and needs of those living there. Why not choose a bed that best represents a unique individual. There are so many different bed designs to choose from. These are just a few ideas. For more ideas see here.