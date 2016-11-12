10 Entrance Hallways to impress your guests

First impressions matter, and that’s why you need to create a lovely ambiance in your home’s entrance hallway. It should complement the décor of your home and set your guests’ expectations about the design style in the rest of the house.
We’ve put together 10 different designs to give you some ideas for decorating your entrance hall to suit your style.
A long rug in the entrance hallway makes guests feel like you are rolling out the red carpet to welcome them. However, rugs in the entryway tend to get dirty quickly due to the dust and mud coming in from the outdoors. If you can’t be bothered with frequently cleaning them, laying a carpet of colourful tiles is a maintenance-free alternative.
In this home, the pure white marble and the transparent glass on the staircase railings create a spotless and almost stark look. The addition of bright yellow accessories on the circular glass table and a matching amber cabinet at the side provides a stunning contrast.
Old world charm brings undisputed warmth to an area as is demonstrated by the look created by the lovely wooden trims, hand-painted tiles and the vintage sewing machines that pose like sentries along this entrance corridor.
If the entrance passageway is dark, painting the walls in a bright colour such as neon green or yellow helps to keep it cheerful. Contrasted by soothing white frames and trims, the overall look is colourful and contemporary.
A large hall at the entrance can be converted into a display space for books, accessories and artefacts as well as art on the walls to give it the look and feel of a charming museum or art gallery.
Lighting can be used to highlight the best features of the entrance hallway. A combination of warm yellow lighting from tiered hanging lampshades and spotlighting from the LED bulbs recessed in the ceiling panel presents an elegant image.
If there’s limited space in the entrance area, then it’s best to focus on the functional features and provide sufficient storage space for shoes, jackets, bags and umbrellas. However, you can get creative with designing the storage, like in this home.
There’s more to decorating an entrance hall than just creating a warm space. Flowers help to add a lovely natural element to the area. Their fragrance acts as an air freshener. Placing bouquets or bunches in wicker or cane planters or boxes complements the nature theme.
When the entrance hall is small, use white or light shades on the floors and walls to keep the area as bright as possible. Another classic trick is to place a big mirror on the wall so that it reflects the space and makes the area look large and airy.
If the entrance corridor has a recess in the wall, get a piece of furniture that fits perfectly into the gap. This will help to add depth and make the hall look more spacious.
See for this ideabook some stunning entrance ideas.