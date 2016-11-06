10 Bed Ideas You are Secretly Fascinated With

As one of the private spaces in a home, a bedroom needs to be designed to provide a place where one can relax and refresh the mind, body and spirit. A bed is the most important part of the bedroom as it offers a sanctuary for resting. It needs to be cosy and warm, but that shouldn’t stop it from being stunning.

Moving away from conventional bed designs can bring new energy to your bedroom, making it an enjoyable space that you don’t want to leave. Homify has put together this ideabook to present some of the most out-of-the-ordinary bed designs that are fun and inspiring.