Between White and Modern style: a fairytale apartment

When your apartment or home isn’t large, using dark colours in the interiors not only makes the space look cramped, but also brings a sense of gloom. Often, apartments are filled with too many features or furniture, which result in the space being used inefficiently. How do you get everything right so that your home looks like it belongs in a fairy tale?

Today, we take you on a tour of a renovated apartment in Rome that was professionally designed to make the interiors modern, bright and spectacular. The design ideas can work just as well in India, so take a look at this home to copy a few ideas for your apartment.