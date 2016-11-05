Between White and Modern style: a fairytale apartment

When your apartment or home isn’t large, using dark colours in the interiors not only makes the space look cramped, but also brings a sense of gloom. Often, apartments are filled with too many features or furniture, which result in the space being used inefficiently. How do you get everything right so that your home looks like it belongs in a fairy tale?
Today, we take you on a tour of a renovated apartment in Rome that was professionally designed to make the interiors modern, bright and spectacular. The design ideas can work just as well in India, so take a look at this home to copy a few ideas for your apartment.
Before the home was renovated, the entrance area was enclosed, making it dark and suffocating. With the addition of glass windows and the placement of bright lighting in specific areas, the space transforms into a warm and welcoming entrance that ensures that guests feel right at home as soon as they walk into the apartment.
The area of the living room isn’t large. However, by adding windows for bringing natural light and using white on the walls and furnishings, the room gets an airy feel. It’s modern, but has a cosy ambiance that is ideal for lounging. The furniture and décor are kept to a minimum so that the passageway to the stairs remains spacious.
A door from the living room opens into the kitchen, which carries through the all-white colour scheme, making the small room appear spacious. The grey on the countertops and backsplash provides relief from the monotony, while the sleek shine from the steel hood as well as the chair frames and appliances infuse distinct modernity in the kitchen.
Less is more, when it comes to this bedroom’s design. Neutral shades help to keep the room looking spacious. Additionally, the furniture and décor is minimal to keep the small space clutter-free and airy.
Only the child’s bedroom has a splash of cheerfulness coming from bright colours. Even here, instead of crowding the space with furniture, a single bed with an extra pull-out drawer-bed for guests, and a built-in study table with storage keep the room looking spacious.
The large master bathroom is modern with the exquisite gold framed mirror giving it a luxurious look. The white and light-coloured tiles retain the airiness in the room. The shower area is completely transparent to ensure that the natural light from the window isn’t blocked.
The design manages to include everything, including a tub under the lowest part of the sloping ceiling. The small window acts as a vent for bringing in fresh air.
The second bathroom in the home is not as large as the master bath, but it’s cleverly designed to appear spacious. Mosaic tiles cover the walls up to half height, while the upper part of the walls is white to make the room look bright. Wall-mounted fixtures and the placement of the shower in the corner keep the passage open, adding a sense of airiness.
If you liked this fairy tale apartment, see this ideabook for another well-designed small home.