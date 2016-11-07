A Beautifully Furnished Family Home in Nasik

Welcome to the holy and ancient city of Nasik, famed for its association with the Indian epic “Ramayana”. Here, we came across a beautiful and classy apartment which combines traditional elements with modernism seamlessly. With furniture crafted from reclaimed teak, accents retrieved from ancient mansions, and cosy textures, this abode is warm, earthy, and welcoming. A unique partition which separates the living space from the bar area will especially demand your attention. Read more about this home rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Uttara and Adwait Furniture.
Elegant wooden furniture layered with beige upholstery and peppered with teal-coloured cushions promise lavish seating in the living space. Bright but soothing lights make for a pleasing ambiance here, while cream-hued walls look inviting.
Antique “jharokhas” or windows were retrieved from an ancient mansion and are now being used as windows and cabinet shutters in this residence. Accompanied by old world lamps and lush indoor greens, they take you back to the glory of bygone days.
We were floored by this unique wooden shelving unit which acts as a green partition between the living space and bar. Decked with verdant potted greens, this design element brings natural freshness to the home and glows elegantly in the evenings.
The seating opposite the bar is a cosy and quaint affair with green cushions spicing up the environment. But what impressed us more is the old world mirror retrieved from an ancient mansion, just like the windows in the living area.
Solid and reclaimed furniture makes the dining space a warm, cosy and sophisticated space for enjoying yummy meals. The legs of the table particularly look extremely earthy and stylishly rustic.
Handcrafted from antique teak, the bed is traditional yet modern with subtle carvings. The multicoloured raw silk headrest adds vibrancy to this otherwise serene and simple space.
Gorgeous and exclusively designed furniture, lavish use of reclaimed wood, bright ideas like the room partition and antique touches make this Nasik home a stunner.