A Beautifully Furnished Family Home in Nasik

Justwords Justwords
interior project : residential apartment, uttara and adwait furniture uttara and adwait furniture Asian style living room
Loading admin actions …

Welcome to the holy and ancient city of Nasik, famed for its association with the Indian epic “Ramayana”. Here, we came across a beautiful and classy apartment which combines traditional elements with modernism seamlessly. With furniture crafted from reclaimed teak, accents retrieved from ancient mansions, and cosy textures, this abode is warm, earthy, and welcoming. A unique partition which separates the living space from the bar area will especially demand your attention. Read more about this home rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Uttara and Adwait Furniture.

Classy living space

interior project : residential apartment, uttara and adwait furniture uttara and adwait furniture Asian style living room
Elegant wooden furniture layered with beige upholstery and peppered with teal-coloured cushions promise lavish seating in the living space. Bright but soothing lights make for a pleasing ambiance here, while cream-hued walls look inviting.

Ancient touches

jharokhas ( windows ) uttara and adwait furniture Asian style living room
Antique “jharokhas” or windows were retrieved from an ancient mansion and are now being used as windows and cabinet shutters in this residence. Accompanied by old world lamps and lush indoor greens, they take you back to the glory of bygone days.

Dividing with style

planter cum room divider uttara and adwait furniture Asian style living room
We were floored by this unique wooden shelving unit which acts as a green partition between the living space and bar. Decked with verdant potted greens, this design element brings natural freshness to the home and glows elegantly in the evenings.

Quaint corner

interior project : residential apartment, uttara and adwait furniture uttara and adwait furniture Asian style living room
The seating opposite the bar is a cosy and quaint affair with green cushions spicing up the environment. But what impressed us more is the old world mirror retrieved from an ancient mansion, just like the windows in the living area.

Simple and sober dining

interior project : residential apartment, uttara and adwait furniture uttara and adwait furniture Asian style dining room
Solid and reclaimed furniture makes the dining space a warm, cosy and sophisticated space for enjoying yummy meals. The legs of the table particularly look extremely earthy and stylishly rustic.

Colour splash for the bedroom

unique bed uttara and adwait furniture Asian style bedroom
Handcrafted from antique teak, the bed is traditional yet modern with subtle carvings. The multicoloured raw silk headrest adds vibrancy to this otherwise serene and simple space.

Gorgeous and exclusively designed furniture, lavish use of reclaimed wood, bright ideas like the room partition and antique touches make this Nasik home a stunner. For more ideas, take another tour - The Perfect Home for a Young Family.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


