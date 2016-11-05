A 300 Sq Ft Apartment built with a Tiny Budget

With only an area of 35 square metres at its disposal, this tiny Paris apartment makes a style statement that will inspire you for sure. Rendered with taste and intelligence by the interior architects at Blackstones, this abode follows an open plan layout for an expansive feel despite the space crunch. The colour palette primarily makes use of white and grey for spacious feel, with dashes of vibrant hues popping up randomly for interest. Every nook and cranny has been utilised optimally, without encouraging clutter. Sleek furniture and practical cabinets and shelves have made things easier in this apartment too.
We love how the bedroom, living space, and dining and kitchen areas have been planned in a linear fashion to make maximum use of the space available. Patterned and sliding panels separate the minimalistic and soothing bedroom from the rest of the home, when you need privacy. Otherwise, just a single view is enough to soak in the entire home except the bathroom.
Here’s a look at the setting from the kitchen. The bedroom, as you can see gets loads of sunlight through large glass windows and doesn’t allow the interiors to feel cramped. The use of creamy white for the walls and bright recessed lights lend spaciousness to the home too.
Owing to the scanty space available, things have been kept minimalistic in the living area. The striped rug and the quirky coffee tables add spunk though.
Sleek and glossy white cabinets line the open kitchen for storage needs, while a slim counter lets you prep or plate dishes with ease. Appliances have been accommodated cleverly too, while a sleek wall-mounted desk on the left caters to dining needs. The chair, dinnerware and sunflowers add pops of vibrancy here.
The white environs of the bathroom get a dash of warmth through the wooden cabinet and earthy-hued tiles in the compact shower area. In-built shelves and modish, minimalistic fixtures make bathing a pleasure here.
So you see how size is just a number when it comes to designing a smart and chic home? Here’s another story you might like - The Perfect Home for a Young Family.