16 Blacksmith Doors for a Stunning Entrance

Justwords Justwords
Riyadh House, arqflores / architect arqflores / architect Modern windows & doors
Blacksmith doors and gates are becoming increasingly popular with homeowners who want the perfect blend of security, beauty, strength and visual warmth. Besides the artisanal value they portray, these doors or gates can lend oodles of class and grandeur to any facade. And there is no reason why you have to stick to traditional or ornate designs when it comes to installing a blacksmith door in your home. Contemporary, sleek and simple options can also be chosen to complement your modern abode without compromising on charm. So take a look at these 16 stunning designs and get inspired.

1. Classic look

Residencia Pardo - Condominio Harmonia, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style houses
This classic and robust blacksmith door contrasts the whiteness of the house beautifully, and looks simple yet sophisticated.

2. Simple and functional

Puertas, AZD Diseño Interior AZD Diseño Interior Windows & doors Doors
The gate and door we see here, are simple, sturdy, and protect the home’s privacy. The handcrafted detailing on top of the gate lends aesthetic delight.

3. Towering beauty

Residência Quinta do Golfe , FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style houses
Boasting of a height of over 4.5 metres, this grand and towering blacksmith door is the highlight of this modern residence.

4. Stylish and lightweight

Riyadh House, arqflores / architect arqflores / architect Modern windows & doors
This lightweight yet robust gate ensures the security of the house without disturbing the view of the insides.

5. Transparent and beautiful

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern windows & doors
Rendered by the architects at Meyercortez Arquitetura & Design, this colonial style blacksmith gate attracts observers with its intricate patterns.

6. Fortifying the house

Casa Orizaba, Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Industrial style houses
These sleek and solid iron doors fortify the house efficiently, look very modern and complement the brick structure nicely.


7. Design flexibility

Ｎ獣医の家／なかたに動物病院｜Veterinarian N House / Nakatani animal clinic, atelier CHOCOLATE atelier CHOCOLATE Windows & doors Doors
The mesh-like design of this blacksmith gate exudes a uniquely ultramodern feel and offers interesting visual effect.

8. Blending materials

Работы, Витражная мастерская "Гранат" Витражная мастерская 'Гранат' Windows & doors Doors
This door makes a luxurious statement with iron and tinted glass with floral patterns etched all over.

9. Tall and stately

Residencia Condominio Harmonia, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style houses
This tall and intricately carved black door impresses with its elegant solidity, and makes for a stately entrance to this mansion.

10. Door with personality

Puertas, Gama Elite Gama Elite Windows & doors Doors
This elegant and beautifully carved door goes very well with its stone-laden environment, antique lamps and large planters.

11. Striking combination

Clásica y actual, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Windows & doors Doors
Wood and iron join hands to create this stunning door which attracts with its artistic detailing.

12. Wood meets blacksmithing

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
These traditional but extremely stylish doors combine warm wood with iron and glass for a charming impact.

13. Extremely dignified

French Chateaux, Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores Classic style windows & doors
This classic yet contemporary blacksmith door lends oodles of character to this predominantly black and white space, while artworks and sculptures tell their own story.

14. Medieval grandeur

Puertas, Gama Elite Gama Elite Windows & doors Doors
This medieval-looking blacksmith door complements the stone walls and rusticity of the house wonderfully, and takes you back in time.

15. True elegance

Rua Austria, Prado Zogbi Tobar Prado Zogbi Tobar Classic style houses
There’s nothing like adding a gorgeous and contrasting blacksmith door to a light and neutral-hued facade for elegant appeal.

16. Epitome of modernism

Deck WPC libre de mantenimiento, Grupo Boes Grupo Boes Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Take a break from complex and traditional patterns, and welcome home a simple, neat and minimalistic gate for a very modern look. 

Here’s another story to inspire you further - 15 Fantastic Main Doors.

A 300 Sq Ft Apartment built with a Tiny Budget
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


