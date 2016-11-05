16 Blacksmith Doors for a Stunning Entrance

Blacksmith doors and gates are becoming increasingly popular with homeowners who want the perfect blend of security, beauty, strength and visual warmth. Besides the artisanal value they portray, these doors or gates can lend oodles of class and grandeur to any facade. And there is no reason why you have to stick to traditional or ornate designs when it comes to installing a blacksmith door in your home. Contemporary, sleek and simple options can also be chosen to complement your modern abode without compromising on charm. So take a look at these 16 stunning designs and get inspired.
This classic and robust blacksmith door contrasts the whiteness of the house beautifully, and looks simple yet sophisticated.
The gate and door we see here, are simple, sturdy, and protect the home’s privacy. The handcrafted detailing on top of the gate lends aesthetic delight.
Boasting of a height of over 4.5 metres, this grand and towering blacksmith door is the highlight of this modern residence.
This lightweight yet robust gate ensures the security of the house without disturbing the view of the insides.
Rendered by the architects at Meyercortez Arquitetura & Design, this colonial style blacksmith gate attracts observers with its intricate patterns.
These sleek and solid iron doors fortify the house efficiently, look very modern and complement the brick structure nicely.
The mesh-like design of this blacksmith gate exudes a uniquely ultramodern feel and offers interesting visual effect.
This door makes a luxurious statement with iron and tinted glass with floral patterns etched all over.
This tall and intricately carved black door impresses with its elegant solidity, and makes for a stately entrance to this mansion.
This elegant and beautifully carved door goes very well with its stone-laden environment, antique lamps and large planters.
Wood and iron join hands to create this stunning door which attracts with its artistic detailing.
These traditional but extremely stylish doors combine warm wood with iron and glass for a charming impact.
This classic yet contemporary blacksmith door lends oodles of character to this predominantly black and white space, while artworks and sculptures tell their own story.
This medieval-looking blacksmith door complements the stone walls and rusticity of the house wonderfully, and takes you back in time.
There’s nothing like adding a gorgeous and contrasting blacksmith door to a light and neutral-hued facade for elegant appeal.
Take a break from complex and traditional patterns, and welcome home a simple, neat and minimalistic gate for a very modern look.
