A Beautiful and Trendy Bangalore Apartment

This 3bhk apartment in Bangalore was rendered by the interior designers and decorators at CEE BEE Design Studio for Mr. & Mrs. Chakroborty, who wanted a simple, elegant and functional abode, which is easy to maintain. And as per their wishes, this modern residence makes use of cosy and sleek furnishing, contemporary storage solutions, and designs which are simple yet appealing. The colour palette of the apartment is primarily soft and soothing, with dashes of vibrant hues thrown in here and there. Ceilings in some of the rooms have been experimented with, but the final effects are stylishly minimal.
Stylish beige couches dotted with silky purple and pink cushions offer plush seating in the living area, while the delicate patterns on the wallpaper make a gorgeous statement. Large glass windows and door bring in lots of sunlight and recessed lights offer soft glow in the evenings.
Crafted from glass and wood, this ultramodern entertainment unit comes with lots of space for displaying showpieces. The yellow hue of the feature wall adds colour to the space too.
Solid wooden furniture has been paired with beige upholstery for a sophisticated ambiance in the dining space, while a neat slatted panel adds warmth to the ceiling. The tree wall decal is an artistic and unique touch here.
A sleek and quirkily patterned “jali” panel separates the dining space from the entrance subtly, while a compact white and wooden unit helps in storing shoes. Its cushioned top lets you sit as well.
Wooden and white hues dominate this practical kitchen which comes with sleek cabinets to organise all essentials. Mosaic tiles add pizzazz to the backsplash here.
This bright and inviting bedroom wows with a sunny yellow feature wall, pretty red and white window shades and a quirky false ceiling. The furniture here is simple and sensible.
We love how the closet doors flaunt minimalistic yet arty detailing for visual interest, and the illuminated storage cubes with the dressing unit. Organising things just got hot!
Looking for more inspiration? Check out another story here - The Perfect Home for a Young Family.