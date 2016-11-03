A Majestic house for the Big Indian Joint Family

Today, we will wander inside a distinctive home , and the house is designed for a family of four children of a couple and what interior design is intended here to achieve three elements:
1. Functionality
2. Common Technical
3. Free space for creativity and change in home decor.
Here join us in this round to watch together this house of surprises.
Following free home style, open rooms are designed without walls to increase the communication of individuals easily between different rooms. However the three room host a different kind of furniture so as to distinguish the boundaries and limits of each sections. The glass doors and curtains light enhance the lighting in the entire rooms as well as provide the availability of the landscape of through the glass in all rooms.
We start our tour from the living room, that features elegance and full attention to the elements of comfort in every room Details of the soft carpets and comfortable chairs, along with simple decorations technical and large screen display works as a screen cinema at home.
The living room depends on the consistency of colors between white and brown. The delicate balance between the furniture as well as the colors of the walls and the finishing touch distinctive decor devoting the entire wall to display frames for photos favorite, lending a decorative touch to a unique personality.
The living room features a distinctive area and the dining table allows for the reception of a large number of guests and the family. Keep track of table and chairs classic style in their determination.
As noted, the porch characterized by a large area of work Katras home, we can sit down with family members or rest outside to relax and enjoy nature, so practical and comfortable furnishings are added there.
On the other side of the porch allocates space to relax and barbecue tools and features wooden furniture industry warm and distinctive and consistent with the colors of the room.
Here, we have a modern and sleek kitchen in every detail designed with perfect accuracy to provide comfort and functionality while using. It also includes a private table eating fast food kitchen.
We note here the designer has exploited every available space in the best possible way to a system and easy access to the tools.
In a contemporary style designed a Media Room. Small racks are distributed on the walls and are decorated with antiques distinctive art also designed the wall of wood to facilitate the installation of shelves.
Simple furnishings and practical features- Office Room to provide a comfortable atmosphere and inspiring while working.
The bed is based on the padded wall in red finishing touch to produce a romantic bedroom. The feel is further enhanced by the outstanding on both sides of the bed lighting.
Enjoy children's room full of warm and natural light, decorated in a practical and stylish storage space provides room for the organization and comfortable.
It's because they follow the pattern in dark tones every room that leads specific function with the utmost simplicity.
Home style bathroom features a modern design very strong lighting effects to heal a beautiful mirror and white color bath.