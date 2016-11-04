How to organize your shoes in a creative and original way

The proper storage of shoes is essential for making a home look tidier. This is especially true in India, where it’s common practice to take off one’s shoes before entering the house, in order to keep out the dirt from the street.
Having an unsightly pile of shoes near the main entrance is not the best way to create a good first impression of your home. Whether you store shoes indoors or outdoors, it’s important to design suitable furniture for keeping the area clutter-free.
Homify has picked 9 innovative options to help you with organizing your shoes.
If you don’t have sufficient space on the porch, consider building a multipurpose storage unit in the entrance passageway. It can have drawers and shelves for shoes as well as hangers and hooks for hanging up coats and bags.
Instead of opting for standard furniture for storing shoes, how about building an innovative piece with bright colours and a unique design that makes it resemble a cubist sculpture?
Baskets provide excellent ventilation and are an easy option for hiding away the clutter created by shoes. Create a unique shoe cabinet using an open shelf cabinet that has baskets for drawers.
Utilize the wasted space under the stairs by building a sliding drawer with racks for stacking shoes. Depending on the height of the available space, you can create three or four tiers for shoe storage.
Mobile stands are an affordable alternative for storing shoes as well as for hanging up clothes, bags and belts. They are also convenient as they can be moved around easily.
If you have a large collection of shoes, it might be wise to invest in a separate cabinet for storing them. An elongated piece that resembles a sideboard is a great option as it provides multiple drawers for storage.
If you like to store your shoes in your dressing area, so that it’s easy to access them when you want to match them with your attire, don’t let the lack of space constrain you! A clever built-in design, which hides away the shoe cabinet behind the full-length mirror, is a perfect solution.
Think out of the box and go beyond conventional shoe cabinets for stacking your shoes. Browse through the old furniture in your attic or garage to see if there are any traditional pieces that you can convert into a shoe box. A lovely wooden chest can work well.
Creating storage for shoes in a child’s room can pose a challenge, since you need to look for child-safe options that don’t result in little fingers getting jammed in doors and drawers. Opting for playful open shelves like this one, which resembles Lego blocks, allows shoes to be stacked neatly and safely.
