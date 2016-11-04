How to organize your shoes in a creative and original way

The proper storage of shoes is essential for making a home look tidier. This is especially true in India, where it’s common practice to take off one’s shoes before entering the house, in order to keep out the dirt from the street.

Having an unsightly pile of shoes near the main entrance is not the best way to create a good first impression of your home. Whether you store shoes indoors or outdoors, it’s important to design suitable furniture for keeping the area clutter-free.

Homify has picked 9 innovative options to help you with organizing your shoes.